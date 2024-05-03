Company announcement no 10-2024

Søborg, May 3, 2024

Konsolidator completes private placement

In company announcement no. 9-2024, Konsolidator A/S (“Konsolidator”) announced the resolution by the Board of Directors to issue up to 1,685,394 new shares in a private placement. The new shares have been subscribed for by 11 private investors, including all members of the Board of Directors, the CEO, Claus Finderup Grove and CFO, Jack Skov.

Konsolidator announces the completion of the private placement as all 1,685,394 new shares have been subscribed for and the total subscription amount of DKK 6m has been received by Konsolidator, corresponding to a net proceeds of DKK 5.9m.

Today, the new shares and the related capital increase has been registered at the Danish Business Authority, following which the company has a registered share capital of nominal DKK 886,428.84. The share capital will consist of 22,160,721 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.04. Each share carries one vote, corresponding to a total of 22,160,721 votes.

The new shares represent approximately 8.2% of Konsolidator’s share capital before the capital increase and 7.6% of Konsolidator’s share capital after the capital increase.

The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark on May 6, 2024 under the ISIN code of Konsolidator’s existing shares, DK0061113511.

Following registration of the capital increase, the authorization in section 3.1.8 of the articles of association for the Board of Directors to issue shares without pre-emption rights has been reduced to a nominal value of DKK 179.048,84. The authorization in article 3.1.7 has been fully utilized.

The updated articles of association are available at www.konsolidator.com/investor/.

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

Attachment