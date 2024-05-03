Global $90 Billion Floriculture Market Overview, 2024-2029: Rise in Demand for Sustainable and Eco-friendly Products, Expansion of Online and Direct-to-Consumer Sales Channels

Dublin, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Floriculture Market Overview, 2024-29" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Floriculture Market is anticipated to cross USD 90 Billion by 2029, increasing from USD 63.87 Billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow with 7.33% CAGR by 2024-29.

The global floriculture industry provides a wide range of products, such as cut flowers, potted plants, bedding plants, bulbs, and foliage. From conventional roses and lilies to exotic orchids and tropical blooms, shoppers can find floral arrangements to fit any occasion, choice, and budget. Seasonal festivals and holidays cause a huge increase in global demand for flowers and decorative plants.



With an ever-expanding global population and rising urbanization, the demand for flowers and ornamental plants continues to rise, driven by a myriad of factors, including cultural traditions, social customs, and economic prosperity. From weddings and festivals to everyday celebrations and expressions of love, flowers play a central role in human expression, symbolizing emotions, conveying messages, and enhancing environments with their beauty and fragrance. While the fascination with flowers transcends borders, each region of the world contributes its own flair and specialization to the global floriculture industry.

The Netherlands is known as the "flower capital" of the world, with huge fields of tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths, as well as sophisticated greenhouse complexes and novel growing procedures. Kenya and Ethiopia, for example, have emerged as key players in the cut flower trade in East Africa, taking advantage of their good climates and rich resources to produce high-quality blooms for international export. Thailand, India, and China are examples of Asian countries with rich floral traditions and various botanical landscapes, each contributing to the global floral tapestry with their distinct types and cultural influences.



Traditional holidays such as Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and Christmas are peak times for flower sales, as people buy bouquets and arrangements to convey love, thanks, and festive happiness. The global floriculture sector is strongly reliant on international trade, with flowers and decorative plants transported across continents and oceans to reach consumer markets across the world. Key exporting countries, such as the Netherlands, Colombia, Kenya, and Ecuador, supply flowers to major importing regions, including Europe, North America, and Asia.

Sustainability is gaining traction in the global floriculture business, with players embracing eco-friendly methods and certifications to reduce environmental effects. From organic cultivation and water conservation practices to biodegradable packaging and fair trade certification, floriculture companies are embracing sustainability and social responsibility in order to meet consumer demand for ethically sourced and ecologically sensitive products.

The floriculture sector in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil is expanding rapidly owing to increased disposable incomes, urbanization, and shifting consumer preferences. These countries are emerging as major participants in both local and international flower markets, boosting demand for a diverse range of floral products while also driving industry innovation and investment.



Market Drivers

Consumer demand and preferences: Consumer demand for flowers and decorative plants is a key driver in the worldwide floriculture market. Flowers are commonly used for a variety of occasions and events, including weddings, birthdays, funerals, and holidays, as well as for house decor and gift-giving. Consumer preferences for specific flower varieties, colors, and arrangements affect purchasing decisions and fuel demand for a wide range of floral items.

Consumer demand for flowers and decorative plants is a key driver in the worldwide floriculture market. Flowers are commonly used for a variety of occasions and events, including weddings, birthdays, funerals, and holidays, as well as for house decor and gift-giving. Consumer preferences for specific flower varieties, colors, and arrangements affect purchasing decisions and fuel demand for a wide range of floral items. Urbanization and lifestyle changes: Global urbanization trends and shifts in lifestyle preferences all help to drive the floriculture market forward. As urban populations rise and lifestyles become more hectic, there is a greater desire for green spaces, indoor plants, and flower arrangements to improve living conditions, promote well-being, and add aesthetic appeal to urban homes, offices, and public areas.

Market Challenges

Water scarcity: Water scarcity is a major concern for the floriculture sector, particularly in arid or semi-arid countries. Flower farming takes a large amount of water for irrigation, and competition for water resources from other industries exacerbates the situation. Limited access to freshwater sources, along with inadequate irrigation techniques and obsolete infrastructure, impedes water availability and management, creating a barrier to sustainable production.

Water scarcity is a major concern for the floriculture sector, particularly in arid or semi-arid countries. Flower farming takes a large amount of water for irrigation, and competition for water resources from other industries exacerbates the situation. Limited access to freshwater sources, along with inadequate irrigation techniques and obsolete infrastructure, impedes water availability and management, creating a barrier to sustainable production. Logistical constraints: The global nature of the floriculture sector creates complicated logistical issues for fresh flower shipping, storage, and distribution. Long distances between production hubs and consumer markets, insufficient transportation infrastructure, and bureaucratic impediments can cause delays, spoilage, and increased prices across the supply chain, reducing farmers' profitability and customers' access to fresh, high-quality flowers.

Market Trends

Rise in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products: Consumers are increasingly conscious and demand responsibly sourced and environmentally friendly flower goods. Consumers are becoming more concerned about environmental sustainability, ethical sourcing, and social responsibility. As a result, there is a growing demand for flowers grown with organic agricultural methods, fair trade certification, and environmentally friendly packaging materials. Floriculture companies are responding to this trend by using more sustainable production methods, minimizing chemical inputs, and introducing environmentally friendly activities across the supply chain.

Consumers are increasingly conscious and demand responsibly sourced and environmentally friendly flower goods. Consumers are becoming more concerned about environmental sustainability, ethical sourcing, and social responsibility. As a result, there is a growing demand for flowers grown with organic agricultural methods, fair trade certification, and environmentally friendly packaging materials. Floriculture companies are responding to this trend by using more sustainable production methods, minimizing chemical inputs, and introducing environmentally friendly activities across the supply chain. Expansion of online and Direct-to-Consumer sales channels: The digitalization of commerce has transformed the way flowers are purchased and sold, resulting in the rapid expansion of online and direct-to-consumer sales channels in the floriculture industry. E-commerce platforms, online florists, and subscription-based flower delivery services have grown in popularity, providing consumers with ease, variety, and flexibility when ordering flowers. This development has allowed floriculture enterprises to reach a larger audience, target specialized markets, and differentiate their services by providing personalized experiences and customization possibilities.

