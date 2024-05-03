Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

3 May 2024 at 12.00 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Ann Grevelius

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Grevelius, Ann

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Aktia Bank Plc

LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20240502141214_192

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-05-02

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000058870

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,666 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,666 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

