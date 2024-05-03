Market Analysis Forecasts Substantial Growth for Global Artificial Pancreas Device Systems - Projections to 2032 - Technological Innovations and Regulatory Support

Dublin, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market Report by Device Type, Treatment Type, End-User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global artificial pancreas device systems (APDS) have exhibited considerable growth, with market valuation reaching US$ 2.33 billion as of 2023. Projections indicate a continuation of this positive trend, as the market is anticipated to expand to a valuation of US$ 5.80 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.62% from 2023 to 2032.





A surge in demand for the APDS can be attributed to a rising prevalence of pancreatic ailments, diabetes, and obesity. The necessity for advanced monitoring systems and minimally invasive treatment options has further propelled the market's progression. Moreover, technological advancements have significantly contributed to the development of sophisticated APDS capable of refining patient care through improved glucose level management.

Technological Innovations and Regulatory Support



Innovation within this market has notably accelerated, with cutting-edge wireless and software-based automated controls enhancing device efficacy. Supportive actions from regulatory bodies such as the US Food and Drug Association have also been a pivotal factor in the expansion of the APDS market by endorsing a growing number of innovative medical devices.

Extent of Market Segmentation



The report categorizes the APDS market based on device type, treatment type, and end-user, providing detailed segmentation and trends analysis. This comprehensive dissection of the market offers considerable insight into the various facets that contribute to the overall market dynamics.

Global Reach of Market Analysis



The market is dissected into regional segments, spanning North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This extensive analysis affords a panoramic view of current market trends and future growth opportunities across the globe.

Competitive Landscape and Market Outlook



An exploration of the competitive landscape highlights key industry players and presents a strategic view of the market's robust competitive dynamics. With insights into these foundational aspects of the market, stakeholders are well-equipped to navigate the intricacies of the APDS landscape.

Answering Critical Industry Questions



The analysis addresses pivotal questions relating to performance, regional market analysis, the impact of COVID-19, and key market segments. Additionally, the report delves into the industry value chain, driving factors, challenges, market structure, key players, and the competition's intensity. For more information about the trends and advancements in the global artificial pancreas device systems market, or other related data, please consult appropriate market research sources.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $5.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

Beta Bionics Inc.

Bigfoot Biomedical Inc.

Dexcom Inc.

Inreda Diabetic B.V.

Insulet Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

