Military and Defence Semiconductor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2034: Visiongain

The global military and defence semiconductor market was valued at US$6.32 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Enhancing Connectivity and Situational Awareness

The growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing technologies is driving demand for semiconductor solutions in the military and defence sector. IoT devices and sensors deployed in military operations generate vast amounts of data that need to be processed and analyzed in real-time at the edge. Semiconductor companies are developing energy-efficient and high-performance chips capable of handling edge computing tasks in rugged and harsh environments. For example, companies like Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, and Analog Devices are developing semiconductor solutions optimized for IoT applications in defence, enabling enhanced connectivity and situational awareness on the battlefield.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Military and Defence Semiconductor Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the global military and defence semiconductor market, introducing both challenges and opportunities. Initially, the pandemic disrupted semiconductor supply chains worldwide, leading to shortages of critical components for military and defence systems. Factory closures, logistics disruptions, and workforce limitations contributed to delays in production and delivery of semiconductor chips, affecting military equipment manufacturing and modernization efforts.

Moreover, the shift towards remote work and virtual collaboration during the pandemic increased the demand for advanced communication technologies and secure data transmission within military and defence sectors. This surge in demand highlighted the importance of semiconductor chips in enabling secure and efficient communication networks, intelligence gathering, and command and control systems.

On the other hand, the pandemic also spurred innovation and investment in semiconductor technologies within the military and defence sector. Governments and defence agencies recognized the need to enhance domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers and mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities exposed by the pandemic. Consequently, there has been a renewed focus on fostering domestic semiconductor industries, fostering collaborations between government agencies, research institutions, and private sector companies to accelerate technology development and production capacity.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Maximizing Performance in Compact Form Factors

The increasing emphasis on miniaturization and Size, Weight, and Power-Cost (SWaP-C) optimization is driving innovation in the military and defence semiconductor market. Defence systems are becoming increasingly compact and portable, requiring semiconductor solutions that offer high performance while consuming minimal power and space. Semiconductor companies are developing miniaturized and energy-efficient chips suitable for use in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), wearable devices, and other small form factor applications. For instance, companies like Microchip Technology, Renesas Electronics, and STMicroelectronics are developing System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions optimized for SWaP-C constrained environments, enabling the deployment of advanced military systems in space-constrained platforms.

Increasing Demand for Secure and Resilient Semiconductor Solutions

The increasing threat of cyberattacks and electronic warfare has led to a heightened demand for secure and resilient semiconductor solutions in the military and defence sector. Defence systems are vulnerable to cyber threats, espionage, and tampering, making cybersecurity a top priority for military organizations worldwide. Semiconductor companies are developing secure hardware solutions, cryptographic processors, and tamper-resistant chips to protect critical defence infrastructure from cyber threats. For example, companies like Arm, NXP Semiconductors, and Infineon Technologies specialize in developing secure microcontrollers and trusted platform modules (TPMs) for defence applications, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive data.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

High Investment in Military and Defence Semiconductor Market

One significant factor is the high level of investment pouring into this sector. Governments around the world are increasingly allocating substantial budgets to bolster their defence capabilities, including advancements in semiconductor technology. This investment trend opens up lucrative opportunities for semiconductor manufacturers and suppliers to cater to the specialized needs of military and defence applications. For instance, companies involved in the production of advanced semiconductors for radar systems, communication equipment, and electronic warfare systems stand to benefit from this heightened investment.

Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players Opportunities for Semiconductor Market

In the realm of military and defence semiconductor markets, several factors present lucrative opportunities for growth and development. One significant aspect revolves around market opportunities factors, which encompass various elements such as technological advancements, evolving geopolitical landscapes, and shifting consumer demands. As nations increasingly prioritize national security and defence modernization efforts, the demand for cutting-edge semiconductor technologies tailored for military applications continues to rise. This surge in demand creates opportunities for semiconductor manufacturers to innovate and deliver solutions that cater to specific military requirements, including enhanced performance, durability, and security features.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the military and defence semiconductor market are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., AKHAN Semiconductor Inc., Broadcom Inc., Digitron Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology Incorporated, Micron Technology, Inc., Micross Components, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Semicoa Corporation, Semtech Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, . These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

07 March 2024, According to congressional officials, the US government prepared to invest $3.5 billion in Intel Corp. to enable the chipmaker to manufacture cutting-edge semiconductors for military and intelligence applications. The funds would establish Intel as a leading domestic participant in the lucrative defence sector.

01 Feb 2024, Through the Strategic and Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems (S2MARTS) consortium, Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) company, has been given a $20 million contract to build a next-generation multi-chip package for use in ground, maritime, and aerial sensors.

