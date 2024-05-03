Global Online Food Delivery Market Projected to Surge at a 4.3% CAGR through 2028 - Technological and Consumer Trends Propelling Growth

Dublin, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Food Delivery Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis Report by Service (Outlet-to-Consumer, Platform-to-Consumer), Outlet (Restaurant, Retail, Mobile Operator, and Pub, Club, & Bar), Region, and Segment Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online food delivery market has registered a remarkable valuation of $569.1 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to exhibit robust growth in the coming years. A new market analysis report forecasts a sustained compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% up until 2028, outlining key factors influencing this dynamic sector.

Comprehensive Market Insights for Strategic Growth



The report delivers an in-depth analysis of the online food delivery market, dissecting it by service and outlet types and further by regions. This extensive overview presents an invaluable tool for executives seeking to establish proactive and profitable strategies within this burgeoning marketplace.

Technological and Consumer Trends Propelling Growth



A rise in the adoption of technology and changing consumer preferences is fueling expansion in the online food delivery market. The report categorizes key trends into technology, macroeconomic, consumer, and regulatory segments, offering strategic insights into the elements driving market evolution over the next 12 to 24 months.

Future Outlook with Forecast Insights



The global market is expected to experience continuous growth, with forecasts and analysis extending to 2028. The ever-evolving landscape of consumer demands, technological advancements, and the competitive environment are thoroughly examined to provide an overarching outlook on the online food delivery sector.

Value Chain and Market Dynamics



An exploration into the online food delivery market's value chain reveals five principal components: suppliers, vendors, marketing, payment solutions, and aggregators. Each plays a critical role in the market's infrastructure, contributing to the overall efficiency and consumer satisfaction

Investments and Strategic Developments



The report also highlights the patterns of mergers, acquisitions, and venture financing within the online food delivery domain. These financial activities indicate strategic movements by key players as they position themselves for market expansion and innovation. The online food delivery market is an ever-evolving landscape that requires continuous monitoring and strategic analysis.

This comprehensive market intelligence report serves as an essential resource, providing decision-makers with the data required for informed decision-making and strategic planning in this competitive market space. With the industry's rapid growth and the depth of the report's analysis, stakeholders across the online food delivery sector are offered a clear perspective on current trends and forecasted developments, empowering them to harness emerging opportunities and drive success.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

McDonald's Corp.

Yum! Brands

Starbucks Corporation

Restaurant Brands International

Domino's Pizza Inc.

Zomato

Uber Eats

DoorDash

Meituan

Bundl Technologies (Swiggy)

Deliveroo

Just Eat

