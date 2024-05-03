Peoples Group appoints John Landry as President and Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peoples Group takes great pleasure in announcing today the appointment of John Landry as President and Chief Executive Officer.



John brings 28 years of experience in banking across markets, functions, and sectors, most recently as Transaction Banking Country Head for Citibank Canada for the last 14 years. In his 24 years with Citibank, John also held leadership positions as CEO of Citibank Fund Services, CTO of CitiCapital, Transaction Banking Product Head of Citibank Australia, and Global Product Development Head of WorldLink Payments. John started his career in mortgage and card operations before joining GE Capital in card services.

On his appointment, John says, “Peoples Group is an outstanding organization with an abundance of talented, smart, and hard-working colleagues. Peoples Group’s position in the market and its potential on which to build is unique in Canada. Our clients are leaders in their businesses, innovating and bringing Canadians the financial services they deserve.”

Former President and CEO Grant MacKenzie has retired after 8 years at the helm. “Grant led Peoples through a period of tremendous growth and transformation. The Peoples Team and I appreciate his contribution and the future made possible by his efforts over many years.” said John.

"We are excited to welcome John to this executive leadership role, confident that his expertise, gained from almost three decades in related industries, will help strategically guide us through our continued and future growth in the markets we serve. We know he will be an ideal fit within our collaborative culture," said David Ghermezian, Chairman of Peoples Group.

John brings a particular passion for the culture of the teams he leads and fostering engagement with the community. In addition to his professional roles, he has continuously served the community in leadership or Board of Director roles with Payments Canada, DAREarts, United Way (US, Australia, and Canada), Boy Scouts, and was the founding Executive Sponsor for the Black Heritage Network at Citibank Canada.

About Peoples Group

Peoples Group has been providing a tailored suite of financial solutions and delivering world-class customer interactions, since 1985. We have grown substantial market share in the insured commercial lending space and are the leading issuer of prepaid payment cards as well as an innovative merchant acquirer. We are an entrepreneurial organization that excels at customizing solutions to fit the needs of our clients. As a trusted partner of many fintechs, we have a proven track record of giving them the tools and guidance to realize their success.

For more information, please visit peoplesgroup.com

Media Contact

Media Relations Team

media@peoplesgroup.com