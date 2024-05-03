Fatty Acid Market To Reach USD 55.5 Billion By 2032, Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The need for hygiene in households drives the industry growth.

A significant driver behind the increasing demand for fatty acids is their expanding usage in industrial and hygienic products. As awareness regarding hygiene grows among households and businesses alike, there has been a substantial surge in demand for soaps, detergents, and cleaners. Fatty acids play a crucial role in these products by enhancing their solubility, softness, and other desirable properties, meeting the rising demand for effective hygiene solutions.

Moreover, the cosmetic industry is witnessing a rising demand for fatty acids, particularly in skincare and hair care products. In skincare formulations, fatty acids provide a smooth texture to the skin and promote a healthier, more youthful complexion. Similarly, in hair care products, fatty acids are key ingredients, contributing to maintaining hair health, imparting a glossy appearance, and enhancing strength and volume. This dual application of fatty acids across industrial and cosmetic sectors underscores their growing importance and demand in diverse consumer markets.

The increasing demand for fatty acids closely aligns with the burgeoning population's focus on health and wellness. Fatty acids can be broadly classified into two categories: healthy and unhealthy. Healthy fatty acids are prized for their pivotal roles in promoting heart and brain health, making them highly sought after by health-conscious consumers. These fatty acids are also deemed beneficial during pregnancy, further driving their demand.

Omega-3 and Omega-6 are essential healthy fatty acids the human body requires but cannot produce naturally. Hence, they must be obtained through dietary sources or supplements. These fatty acids play critical roles in various physiological processes, including supporting cardiovascular health, cognitive function, and fetal development during pregnancy. As awareness of the importance of these essential fatty acids grows among consumers seeking to optimize their health and well-being, the demand for products rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids continues to rise.

Segmentation Overview:

The fatty acid market has been segmented into type, form, end-use, and region.

Household and industrial are the leading end-use segment in 2023.

The fatty acid market is segmented by end-use into household and industrial cleaning, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, personal care and cosmetics, and industrial. Household and industrial cleaning hold a substantial share of the end-use segment. Fatty acids are used in household cleaning products, laundry detergents, cleaning powders, and dish washes.

Unsaturated fatty acids accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

Based on type, the fatty acid market is segmented into saturated and unsaturated. Unsaturated fatty acids hold a major share of the type segment of the fatty acid market. Unsaturated fats are preferred over saturated fats as they provide various health benefits, like improved health by lowering cholesterol levels, improving heart rate, and easing inflammation.

Fatty Acid Market Report Highlights:

The fatty acid market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2032.

A major factor contributing to the growing demand for fatty acids is its rising industrial and hygienic products. With rising awareness and demand for hygiene in both homes and companies, the demand for soaps, detergents, and cleaners has grown tremendously.

Asia Pacific holds a dominant share of the fatty acid market. Due to rising manufacturing activities, growing consumption of hygiene products, and improving lifestyles and awareness, especially since the pandemic, the demand for cleaning products and products promoting hygiene is increasing at both industrial and household levels.

Some prominent players in the fatty acid market report include BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Croda International Plc, Ashland Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Oleaon N.V., Welch Holme & Clark, P&G Chemicals, AAK, and DSM.

