ESG State of Play and Telco Approaches Research Report 2024: Embracing ESG within Telecom Industry will be Mandatory in the Future

Dublin, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ESG State of Play and Telco Approaches" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an assessment of ESG trends and factors within the telecom segment. The analyst's findings concluded that ESG compliance will be mandatory for the successful delivery of future products and services.

Embracing ESG within telecom industry will be mandatory in the future. This report provides an analysis of where telecom operators are in their ESG journey, and outlines approaches telcos take to reach their ESG targets.

Scope



Large number of major telecom operators joined the race to net zero, working on 2040 and 2050 targets. A number of telecom operators are also setting intermediary targets for carbon neutrality and 100% renewable energy use targets to help with the net-zero journey.



Majority of telecom operators are publishing sustainability reports which have substantial detail on areas such as greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. These are increasingly being interlinked with financial reporting and board remuneration.

The report includes the following sections:

Summary of the report

Taxonomy and market focus chapter discusses ESG standards, rankings and regulations and the use of these among telcos.

ESG state of play in telecoms chapter discusses telecom operators' ESG targets and current state of development.

Telco approaches chapter provides telecom cases studies outlining operators' approaches and strategies towards ESG.

The report concludes with key findings of telecoms' ESG journey.

Reasons to Buy

Valuable insights into where telecom operators are in their ESG journey.

Case studies provide real-world examples of market approaches, business models, and roadmaps in relation to telcos' ESG targets.

The report also provides an overview of practical actions telecom operators can take to become more sustainable.

Key Topics Covered:

Summary

Taxonomy and Market Focus

State of Play

Telco Approaches

Key Findings

Additional Resources

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

China Mobile

SoftBank

Telefonica

Telstra

MTN Group

Vodacom

KPN

Telkom (South Africa)

Verizon Communications

Charter Communications

BT Group

Altice

Rogers Communications

Chunghwa Telecom

Optus

StarHub

Comcast

China Unicom

KT Corporation

Telus

Swisscom

Proximus

A1 Telekom

Austria Group

Eir

AT&T

Vodafone

BCE

Etisalat

Singtel

Iliad S.A.

PLDT

Vocus Group

Deutsche Telekom

Orange

Saudi Telecom Company

Jio

LG Uplus

United Internet

Du (company)

Tele2

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

America Movil

Gruppo TIM

SK Telecom

Telenor

Zain

Turkcell

CelcomDigi

China Telecom

KDDI

Bharti Airtel

Virgin Media O2

Telia Company

Taiwan Mobile

Globe Telecom

CK Hutchison

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dfwvsp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.