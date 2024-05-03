Major League Soccer (MLS) Commercial Landscape Report 2024: Social Media, Media Landscape, Sponsorship, Kit Suppliers, Stadium Naming Rights, Team Analysis

Dublin, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Major League Soccer 2024 - Property Profile" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The main context of this report is to illustrate the key developments in the North American soccer league heading into the 2024 season. It offers a key insight into the main commercial landscape of soccer in the region, with a bit of context into how its compares to many of the other leading global sports properties. The report offers some industry-leading insight and analysis on one of the fastest growing sports in the geographical market in which it is position. ted. It emphasizes the main sponsorship rights linked to the series and shows which brands are getting involved.



The analyst explores the highest professional league of soccer in the United States and Canada. The report looks at the entire commercial landscape of the league, as well as that of the 29 competing teams, breaking down the major deals in greater detail. Further analysis looks at the media landscape of the series, ticketing, attendances and social media figures of the biggest names in the competition. The report also takes a look at the impact of Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami.



Inter Miami and the league continue to profit from the presence of Lionel Messi at the Florida-club both at a commercial and popular level. The league boasts 31 active sponsors that are estimated to generate $325.97 million annually. Sleeve sponsorship has enjoyed a big jump in deal volume over the past 12 months, as teams look to take advantage of greater branding opportunities.



An overview of the main topics of interest in the league, including that of international players at each team, and the arrival of Lionel Messi. A comprehensive look at additional revenue areas for the league including ticketing and the growth rate of its online appeal, with strong year-on-year analysis throughout. Takes a closer look at the evolved media landscape with the league, as Apple takes global rights interest. A review of all main sponsors of the league, highlighting trends of where the money is coming from. A key breakdown of major individual team deals.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of the League



2. Social Media



3. Media Landscape



4. League Sponsorship



5. MLS Kit Suppliers



6. MLS Front-of-shirt Sponsorship



7. MLS Sleeve Sponsors



8. MLS Stadium Naming Rights



9. MLS Team Analysis



10. Appendix





