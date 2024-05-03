Augmented Reality in Insurance Thematic Research Report 2024: Investments in Technology, Case Studies, AR Value Chain, Key Players

Dublin, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented Reality in Insurance - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth look at the augmented reality (AR) theme within the insurance sector, covering industry challenges (and how AR can tackle them), investments in the technology, case studies, the AR value chain, key players within the space, and more.



Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that allows the user to see the real world overlaid with digital data. According to the analyst forecasts, the AR market will be worth $100 billion by 2030, up from $22 billion in 2022. AR software will generate most of this revenue, with limited spending on AR headsets and AR smart glasses.

Smartphones are the primary device for AR applications today. While Big Tech is developing new AR headsets and smart glasses, smartphones are gaining AR capabilities like advanced spatial awareness, precise positional tracking, and artificial intelligence (AI) tools. This promises to bring more realistic and immersive experiences to mobile AR in the next couple of years. In the meantime, insurers are already adopting other use cases for AR technology, such as live video claims and risk visualization to estimate damage.



Scope

The use cases of AR can help solve some of the challenges insurers face, while also changing the way providers advertise and the way they engage with customers.

As more insurance companies use AR, they will see benefits such as an improved customer experience and increased operational efficiency.

According to the analyst forecasts, AR will become a $100 billion market by 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Insurance Challenges

The Impact of Augmented Reality on Insurance

Case Studies

Augmented Reality Timeline

Market Size and Growth Forecasts

Signals

Augmented Reality Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

About the Publisher

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ageas

Allianz

Allstate

AXA

Direct Line

Hiscox

Tokio Marine Holdings

USAA

Zurich Insurance AIG

Bright Health

Chubb

Humana

Metromile

Old Mutual

PartnerRe

Mercury Insurance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6jv0y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.