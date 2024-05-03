Global Propylene Industry Report 2024: China, US and South Korea Accounted for Over 58% of Supply in 2023 - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Propylene Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The demand for propylene has been growing steadily and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2023-2030.
Propylene is a key petrochemical with diverse applications spanning solvents, propellants, chemical intermediaries, and polymer production. Among regions, Asia leads in terms of propylene demand mainly due to rapid economic and infrastructure development in several countries, including China, India, and South Korea. China, US and South Korea collectively accounted for over 58% of the global propylene supply in 2023.
Key Topics Covered:
- China Poised to Lead Global Propylene Demand
- Asia Leads Global Propylene supply
- Developing Asian Countries Draw Significant Propylene Trade Flows
- Asia and the Middle East to Lead Global Propylene Capacity Additions
- Polypropylene Leads in the Propylene Demand
- Asia and North America to Drive the Upcoming Capacity Additions
- Propane Dehydrogenation (PDH)- The Primary on Purpose Technology used in Propylene Production
- Key Propylene Projects Globally
- Key Upcoming Polyolefins Projects
