United Arab Emirates Apparel Market Snapshot 2024 Featuring Nike, Adidas, Shein, Max, LC Waikiki, Zara, H&M, Puma, Hermes, & Louis Vuitton

This report provides a country snapshot of UAE's apparel market. The report provides market data on the apparel market in UAE, including by channel, the competitive landscape in the country, and consumer insight including how Emiratis feel about inflation and how the are adapting their apparel shopping habits in response to this. The report also includes key themes in the UAE's apparel market, including commentary on the luxury, resale and sportswear markets.



In 2023, the UAE's economy faced a slowdown, with real GDP per capita rising by just 2.0% due to reduced oil production, while inflation eased to 3.2%. The UAE's apparel market grew by 6.3% in 2023 to reach AED 50.3bn, thanks to rising tourism in the country. As consumers seek more versatile yet modest items, sportswear brands Nike and Adidas are dominating the market, while value player Shein is creating tough competition for players such as Zara and H&M.



Scope





The UAE's apparel market grew by 6.3% in 2023 to reach AED 50.3bn.

The UAE's real GDP per capita growth slowed in 2023 to just 2.0%, however, in 2024, the UAE's economy is expected to improve, with real GDP per capita growing by 2.8% to AED 179.7 thousand.

96.3% of UAE consumers have concerns about the impact of inflation on their household budgets. As a result, 43.8% of consumers are opting for cheaper brands, favoring value players like Shein

Executive Summary

Country Overview

Apparel Market to 2028

Consumer Insights

Competitive Landscape

Methodology & Contacts

