CORRECTION: AB “Novaturas” investor calendar for the year 2024

We publish revised version of investors calendar. Taking into consideration recent change in finance team of the Company, the Company plans to announce interim consolidated financial statements for 3 months as at May 22, 2024.
15 02 2024 Revenue and clients for January period
28 02 2024 Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2023
15 03 2024 Revenue and clients for February period
15 04 2024 Revenue and clients for March period
Till 30 04 2024 Draft decisions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
15 05 2024 Revenue and clients for April period
22 05 2024 Interim consolidated financial statements for 3 months of 2024
Till 31 05 2024 Decisions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
14 06 2024 Revenue and clients for May period
15 07 2024 Revenue and clients for June period
12 08 2024 Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 months of 2024
14 08 2024 Revenue and clients for July period
13 09 2024 Revenue and clients for August period
14 10 2024 Revenue and clients for September period
11 11 2024 Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 months of 2024
15 11 2024 Revenue and clients for October period
13 12 2024 Revenue and clients for November period
15 01 2025 Revenue and clients for December period
28 02 2025 Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2024
Vaidrius Verikas
CFO
+370 646 43758