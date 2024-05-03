Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Analysis Report 2024: Featuring 24+ Companies and 24+ Pipeline Drugs Including Vilobelimab (InflaRx), Secukinumab (Novartis), Avacopan (Chemo Centryx), Imsidolimab (AnaptysBio)

Dublin, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hidradenitis Suppurativa - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 24+ companies and 24+ pipeline drugs in Hidradenitis Suppurativa pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence in Hidradenitis Suppurativa R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve in Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

In April 2022, Ascentage Pharma announced that the combination of palbociclib and APG-2449 synergistically inhibits tumor growth in mesothelioma and such effect is mediated by induced autophagy and enhanced cellular senescence. The preclinical study suggests that APG-2449 combined with CDK4/6 inhibitors may have therapeutic potential in mesothelioma and may warrant future clinical development.

In April 2022, AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The Company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes imsidolimab, its anti-IL-36R antibody, previously referred to as ANB019, for the treatment of dermatological inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, and moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa; Imsidolimab top-line data from the HARP Phase 2 trial in moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa is anticipated in the third quarter of 2022.

In February 2022, InflaRx, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, announced the presentation of new data with vilobelimab (IFX-1), a first-in-class anti-C5a antibody, demonstrating significantly elevated baseline C5a levels in moderate and severe Hurley Stage II and III hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) patients compared to healthy volunteers.

This segment of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Emerging Drugs



Vilobelimab: InflaRx

Vilobelimab is a first-in-class monoclonal anti-human complement factor C5a antibody, which highly and effectively blocks the biological activity of C5a and demonstrates high selectivity towards its target in human blood. Thus, vilobelimab leaves the formation of the membrane attack complex (C5b-9) intact as an important defense mechanism, which is not the case for molecules blocking the cleavage of C5. Vilobelimab has been demonstrated to control the inflammatory response driven tissue and organ damage by specifically blocking C5a as a key "amplifier" of this response in pre-clinical studies. Vilobelimab is believed to be the first monoclonal anti-C5a antibody introduced into clinical development. Approximately 300 people have been treated with vilobelimab in clinical trials, and the antibody has been shown to be well tolerated. Vilobelimab is currently being developed for various indications, including Hidradenitis Suppurativa, ANCA-associated vasculitis, Pyoderma Gangraenosum, cancer and severeCOVID-19.



Secukinumab: Novartis

Secukinumab is the first and only fully human biologic that directly inhibits interleukin-17A (IL-17A), an important cytokine involved in the inflammation of psoriatic arthritis (PsA), moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA)12,13. Cosentyx is a proven medicine and has been studied clinically for more than 14 years. The medicine is backed by robust evidence, including 5 years of clinical data in adults supporting long-term safety and efficacy across moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, PsA and AS14-20. These data strengthen the position of Cosentyx as a treatment across AS, nr-axSpA, PsA and moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, supported by more than 500,000 patients treated worldwide since launch in2015.



Avacopan: Chemo Centryx

Avacopan, approved by the FDA as an adjunctive treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis, is a first-in-class, orally-administered small molecule that employs a novel, highly targeted mode of action in complement-driven autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. While the precise mechanism in ANCA vasculitis has not been definitively established, Avacopan, by blocking the complement 5a receptor (C5aR) for the pro-inflammatory complement system fragment known as C5a on destructive inflammatory cells such as blood neutrophils, is presumed to arrest the ability of those cells to do damage in response to C5a activation, which is known to be the driver of ANCA vasculitis. Avacopan's selective inhibition of only the C5aR leaves the beneficial C5a pathway through the C5L2 receptor functioning normally. ChemoCentryx is also developing TAVNEOS for the treatment of patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and Lupus Nephritis(LN).



Imsidolimab: AnaptysBio

Imsidolimab, previously known as ANB019, is an antibody that inhibits the function of the interleukin-36-receptor, or IL-36R, which AnaptysBio plans to initially develop as a potential first-in-class therapy for patients suffering from generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, EGFR-mediated skin toxicity, ichthyosis, hidradenitis suppurativa andacne.



Spesolimab: Boehringer Ingelheim

Spesolimab is a novel, humanized, selective antibody that blocks the activation of the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R), a signaling pathway within the immune system shown to be involved in the pathogeneses of several autoimmune diseases, including GPP. Spesolimab is also under investigation for the prevention of GPP flares and for the treatment of other neutrophilic skin diseases, such as palmoplantar pustulosis (PPP) and hidradenitis suppurativa(HS).



Major Players in Hidradenitis Suppurativa



There are approx. 24+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Hidradenitis Suppurativa. The companies which have their Hidradenitis Suppurativa drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, InflaRx.



Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of: Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates



Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical

Molecule Type





Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Product Type

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

Pipeline Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Hidradenitis Suppurativa therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Hidradenitis Suppurativa drugs.

Key Players

InflaRx

Novartis

UCB

ChemoCentryx

Eli Lilly and Company

Janssen Biotech

AbbVie

Pfizer

Amgen

Incyte Corporation

CSL Behring

Kymera Therapeutics

Lytix Biopharma

Aclaris Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Azora Therapeutics

Key Products

Vilobelimab

Secukinumab

Bimekizumab

Avacopan

LY3041658

Bermekimab

Guselkumab

Risankizumab

PF 6650833

Apremilast

INCB54707

CSL324

IRAK4

LTX-109

ATI-450

Spesolimab

AT193

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mzz75v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.