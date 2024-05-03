North America Air & Gas Insulated MV Switchgear Market Report and Database 2024-2030 Featuring ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Eaton, Elatec, Ormazabal, & Powell Industries

Dublin, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Air & Gas Insulated MV Switchgear Market + Database: Regional Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The switchgear market in NAM is forecasted to experience healthy annual revenue growth over the next 5 years after recovering from the COVID-19-induced revenue slump. The analyst expects the AIS market to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9% for primary and 7.5% for secondary topologies at the end of the forecast period, translating to an annual market revenue of over USD 4.2 billion in 2028. While the GIS annual revenue market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% for primary and 10% for secondary topologies.

With an active increase in Distributed Generation (DERs) and Electric Vehicle (EV) penetration, grid dynamics at the distribution level are more complex than ever. MV Switchgear market has further complex demand dynamics considering the varying distribution grid structure around the world and factors like primary vs secondary switchgear use and equipment preferences (Indoor vs Outdoor).

Although no federal-level regulations exist in the USA regarding phasing out of SF6 in electrical equipment, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set out best practices for handling SF6 in electrical equipment and, through partnerships with utilities, encourages the phasing out of SF6. A major utility, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has already phased out the use of SF6 at the MV levels and is moving to phase out the use of SF6 in all High Voltage (HV) gas-insulated equipment.

This MV Switchgear research service focuses on three application verticals where MV Switchgear is used: Distribution, Generation, and Industry in the NAM region. This service looks at these verticals in-depth, analyzing the market trends and growth factors by looking at the deployment strategies of utilities, IPPs, and industrial customers.

This understanding, coupled with the knowledge of design topologies in every country, ensures that the final analysis is highly detailed and covers all aspects of the market, both technically and strategically.

This service gives a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in addition to market accessibility research in NAM. Further segmentation by technology, voltage, and application is also possible should our clients require specific details.

Gain a strategic perspective with a regional dataset of the NAM MV switchgear market, featuring separate broken-out data for three key countries.

Gauge the expected growth (CAGR) of MV switchgear markets until 2030, considering annual market and installed base, in terms of units, and revenue. Understand the key factors driving this growth.

Segment the MV switchgear market based on voltage buckets, spanning from 1 kV to <42 kV, and quantify the market size within the Generation, Utilities, and Industry verticals.

Explore various scenario forecasts, including High case, Base case, and Low case.

Identify crucial policies, regulations, and drivers shaping regional demand for MV switchgear.

