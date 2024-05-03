YieldMax™ ETFs Announces Monthly Distributions on CONY (109.51%), MSTY (103.22%), NFLY (67.74%), SQY (61.75%), PYPY (56.74%) and Others

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldMax™ today announced monthly distributions for the following YieldMax™ Option Income Strategy ETFs:



Date TSLY YieldMax™ TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF TSLA $0.6942 52.76% 4.21% 5/6/2024 5/7/2024 5/8/2024 OARK YieldMax™ Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF ARKK $0.5263 53.19% 4.86% 5/6/2024 5/7/2024 5/8/2024 APLY YieldMax™ AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF AAPL $0.3389 24.17% 4.27% 5/6/2024 5/7/2024 5/8/2024 NVDY YieldMax™ NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF NVDA $1.1988 56.51% 4.71% 5/6/2024 5/7/2024 5/8/2024 AMZY YieldMax™ AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF AMZN $0.9726 49.25% 4.38% 5/6/2024 5/7/2024 5/8/2024 FBY YieldMax™ META Option Income Strategy ETF META $0.8978 55.21% 5.04% 5/6/2024 5/7/2024 5/8/2024 GOOY YieldMax™ GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF GOOGL $0.6677 44.39% 3.86% 5/6/2024 5/7/2024 5/8/2024 NFLY YieldMax™ NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF NFLX $0.9666 67.74% 4.78% 5/6/2024 5/7/2024 5/8/2024 CONY YieldMax™ COIN Option Income Strategy ETF COIN $2.2807 109.51% 5.25% 5/6/2024 5/7/2024 5/8/2024 MSFO YieldMax™ MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF MSFT $0.5725 32.57% 4.54% 5/6/2024 5/7/2024 5/8/2024 DISO YieldMax™ DIS Option Income Strategy ETF DIS $0.7056 41.27% 4.46% 5/6/2024 5/7/2024 5/8/2024 XOMO YieldMax™ XOM Option Income Strategy ETF XOM $0.3350 22.41% 4.15% 5/6/2024 5/7/2024 5/8/2024 JPMO YieldMax™ JPM Option Income Strategy ETF JPM $0.4171 25.13% 4.52% 5/6/2024 5/7/2024 5/8/2024 AMDY YieldMax™ AMD Option Income Strategy ETF AMD $0.5115 37.35% 5.38% 5/6/2024 5/7/2024 5/8/2024 PYPY YieldMax™ PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF PYPL $0.9420 56.74% 3.93% 5/6/2024 5/7/2024 5/8/2024 SQY YieldMax™ SQ Option Income Strategy ETF SQ $1.1197 61.75% 4.62% 5/6/2024 5/7/2024 5/8/2024 MRNY YieldMax™ MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF MRNA $0.9472 53.25% 4.36% 5/6/2024 5/7/2024 5/8/2024 AIYY YieldMax™ AI Option Income Strategy ETF AI $0.4075 39.51% 5.38% 5/6/2024 5/7/2024 5/8/2024 MSTY YieldMax™ MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF MSTR $2.5239 103.22% 0.25% 5/6/2024 5/7/2024 5/8/2024 YBIT* YieldMax™ Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF Bitcoin ETP - - - - - - CRSH* YieldMax™ Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF TSLA - - - - - -

* The inception date for YBIT is April 22, 2024. The inception date for CRSH is May 1, 2024.

1 All YieldMax™ ETFs shown in the table above have a gross expense ratio of 0.99%.

2 The Distribution Rate shown is as of close on May 2, 2024. The Distribution Rate is the annual yield an investor would receive if the most recent distribution, which includes option income, remained the same going forward. The Distribution Rate is calculated by multiplying an ETF’s Distribution per Share by twelve (12), and dividing the resulting amount by the ETF’s most recent NAV. The Distribution Rate represents a single distribution from the ETF and does not represent its total return. Distributions may also include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital, which may decrease an ETF’s NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment. These Distribution Rates may be caused by unusually favorable market conditions and may not be sustainable. Such conditions may not continue to exist and there should be no expectation that this performance may be repeated in the future.

3 The 30-Day SEC Yield represents net investment income, which excludes option income, earned by such ETF over the 30-Day period ended April 30, 2024, expressed as an annual percentage rate based on such ETF’s share price at the end of the 30-Day period.

Each Fund has a limited operating history and while each Fund's objective is to provide current income, there is no guarantee the Fund will make a distribution. Distributions are likely to vary greatly in amount.

Investors in the Funds will not have rights to receive dividends or other distributions with respect to the underlying reference asset(s).

The performance data quoted above represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted above. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (833) 378-0717.

Distributions are not guaranteed. The Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield are not indicative of future distributions, if any, on the ETFs. In particular, future distributions on any ETF may differ significantly from its Distribution Rate or 30-Day SEC Yield. You are not guaranteed a distribution under the ETFs. Distributions for the ETFs (if any) are variable and may vary significantly from month to month and may be zero. Accordingly, the Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield will change over time, and such change may be significant.

THE FUND, TRUST, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH ANY UNDERLYING REFERENCE ASSET.

Risk Disclosures (applicable only to CRSH)

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. TSLA Price Appreciation Risk. As part of the Fund’s synthetic covered put strategy, the Fund purchases and sells call and put option contracts that are based on the share price of TSLA common stock (TSLA). This strategy subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it shorted shares of TSLA, even though it does not. By virtue of the Fund’s indirect inverse exposure to changes in the share price of TSLA, the Fund is subject to the risk that TSLA’s share price increases. Put Writing Strategy Risk. The path dependency (i.e., the continued use) of the Fund’s put writing (selling) strategy will impact the extent that the Fund participates in the price decreases of TSLA and, in turn, the Fund’s returns, both during the term of the sold put options and over longer time periods. Purchased OTM Call Options Risk. The Fund’s strategy is subject to potential losses if TSLA shares increase in value, which may not be offset by the purchase of out-of-the-money (OTM) call options. The Fund purchases OTM calls to seek to manage (cap) the Fund’s potential losses from the Fund’s short exposure to TSLA if it appreciates significantly in value. However, the OTM call options will cap the Fund’s losses only to the extent that the share price of TSLA increases to a price that is at or above the strike price of the purchased OTM call options. Any increase in the share price of TSLA to a price that is below the strike price of the purchased OTM call options will result in a corresponding loss for the Fund. For example, if the OTM call options have a strike price that is approximately 100% above the then-current share price of TSLA at the time of the call option purchase, and the share price of TSLA increases by at least 100% during the term of the purchased OTM call options, the Fund will lose all its value. Since the Fund bears the costs of purchasing the OTM calls, such costs will decrease the Fund’s value and/or any income otherwise generated by the Fund’s investment strategy. Indirect Investment Risk. The underlying reference assets are not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates and are not involved with this offering in any way and have no obligation to consider your Fund shares in taking any corporate action that might affect the value of your Fund shares. Investors in the Funds will not have voting rights and will not be able to influence management of any underlying reference asset but will be exposed to the performance of such asset. Investors in the Funds will not have rights to receive dividends or other distributions or any other rights with respect to any underlying reference asset, but will be subject to adverse performance of the underlying reference asset. U.S. Obligations Risk: The Funds may invest in securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities. U.S. Government obligations include securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, such as the U.S. Treasury. Payment of principal and interest on U.S. Government obligations may be backed by the full faith and credit of the United States or may be backed solely by the issuing or guaranteeing agency or instrumentality itself. In the latter case, the investor must look principally to the agency or instrumentality issuing or guaranteeing the obligation for ultimate repayment, which agency or instrumentality may be privately owned. There can be no assurance that the U.S. Government would provide financial support to its agencies or instrumentalities (including government sponsored enterprises) where it is not obligated to do so. Currency Risk. The Funds are exposed to currency risk indirectly due to their investments or holdings. The Funds’ net asset values are determined on the basis of the U.S. dollar, therefore, the Funds may lose value if the local currency of a foreign market depreciates against the U.S. dollar, even if the local currency value of the Funds’ holdings go up. Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in options contracts. Transactions in some types of derivatives, including options, are required to be centrally cleared ("cleared derivatives"). In a transaction involving cleared derivatives, the Fund's counterparty is a clearing house rather than a bank or broker. Since the Fund is not a member of clearing houses and only members of a clearing house ("clearing members") can participate directly in the clearing house, the Fund will hold cleared derivatives through accounts at clearing members. Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund’s other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions. Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying reference asset, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events. Distribution Risk. As part of the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund seeks to provide current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given month. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next. High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the Fund’s holdings. Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund, including options contracts, may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is “non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund. New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions. Price Participation Risk. The Fund employs an investment strategy that includes the sale of put option contracts, which limits the degree to which the Fund will participate in decreases in value experienced by TSLA over the Put Period. Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk or the market generally. The value of the Fund, which focuses on an individual security (e.g., TSLA), may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole.

Risk Disclosures (applicable to all YieldMax ETFs referenced above, except CRSH)

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Call Writing Strategy Risk. The path dependency (i.e., the continued use) of the Fund’s call writing strategy will impact the extent that the Fund participates in the positive price returns of the underlying reference asset and, in turn, the Fund’s returns, both during the term of the sold call options and over longer time periods. Indirect Investment Risk. The underlying reference assets are not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates and are not involved with this offering in any way and have no obligation to consider your Fund shares in taking any corporate action that might affect the value of your Fund shares. Investors in the Funds will not have voting rights and will not be able to influence management of any underlying reference asset but will be exposed to the performance of such asset. Investors in the Funds will not have rights to receive dividends or other distributions or any other rights with respect to any underlying reference asset, but will be subject to adverse performance of the underlying reference asset. U.S. Obligations Risk: The Funds may invest in securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities. U.S. Government obligations include securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, such as the U.S. Treasury. Payment of principal and interest on U.S. Government obligations may be backed by the full faith and credit of the United States or may be backed solely by the issuing or guaranteeing agency or instrumentality itself. In the latter case, the investor must look principally to the agency or instrumentality issuing or guaranteeing the obligation for ultimate repayment, which agency or instrumentality may be privately owned. There can be no assurance that the U.S. Government would provide financial support to its agencies or instrumentalities (including government sponsored enterprises) where it is not obligated to do so. Currency Risk. The Funds are exposed to currency risk indirectly due to their investments or holdings. The Funds’ net asset values are determined on the basis of the U.S. dollar, therefore, the Funds may lose value if the local currency of a foreign market depreciates against the U.S. dollar, even if the local currency value of the Funds’ holdings go up. Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in options contracts. Transactions in some types of derivatives, including options, are required to be centrally cleared (“cleared derivatives”). In a transaction involving cleared derivatives, the Fund’s counterparty is a clearing house rather than a bank or broker. Since the Fund is not a member of clearing houses and only members of a clearing house (“clearing members”) can participate directly in the clearing house, the Fund will hold cleared derivatives through accounts at clearing members. Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund’s other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions. Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events. Distribution Risk. As part of the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund seeks to provide current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given month. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next. High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the Fund’s holdings. Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund, including options contracts, may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is “non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund. New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions. Price Participation Risk. The Fund employs an investment strategy that includes the sale of call option contracts, which limits the degree to which the Fund will participate in increases in value experienced by the underlying reference asset over the Call Period. Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk or the market generally. The value of the Fund, which focuses on an individual security (ARKK, TSLA, AAPL, NVDA, AMZN, META, GOOGL, NFLX, COIN, MSFT, DIS, XOM, JPM, AMD, PYPL, SQ, MRNA, AI, MSTR, Bitcoin ETP), may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole.

