Brookfield Renewable Reports Record First Quarter Results

BROOKFIELD, News, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN; NYSE: BEP) (“Brookfield Renewable Partners”, “BEP”) today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

“We had a strong start to the year delivering record results and executing on our business plans. We signed a landmark agreement with Microsoft, which expands on our longstanding partnership, to deliver over 10.5 gigawatts of additional renewable energy capacity to enable the growth of their AI powered cloud services business,” said Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable. “The agreement is a testament to our ability to deliver scale clean power solutions to our leading global corporate partners and the exponential demand we are seeing for renewable energy to support data center development. During the quarter we were also successful advancing our development and growth activities and are well positioned to deploy significant capital into a robust pipeline of attractive opportunities and build on our track record of value creation.”

For the three months ended

March 31 US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders $ (120 ) $ (32 ) – per LP unit(1) (0.23 ) (0.09 ) Funds From Operations (FFO)(2) 296 275 – per Unit(2)(3) 0.45 0.43



Brookfield Renewable reported FFO of $296 million in the quarter, or $0.45 per unit for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an 8% increase compared to the prior year. The strong results reflect solid resources across our hydro fleet and the impact from development and growth initiatives. These results position us well to deliver our target 10%+ FFO per unit growth for the year. After deducting non-cash depreciation and other expenses, our Net loss attributable to Unitholders for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $120 million.

Key highlights:

Advanced commercial priorities, including securing contracts to deliver an incremental ~5,200 gigawatt hours per year of generation in addition to the announced partnership with Microsoft.

Continued to progress development activities during the quarter and expect to bring on ~7,000 megawatts of new renewable capacity this year.

Progressed asset recycling activities that are expected to generate $3 billion of proceeds ($1.3 billion net to Brookfield Renewable) this year at attractive returns.

Strengthened our balance sheet by executing approximately $6 billion of financings, ending the quarter with $4.4 billion of available liquidity to deploy into a very attractive investment environment.

We are Positioned as the Leading Clean Power Provider to the Digitalizing Global Economy

As the accelerating global trends of cloud computing, digitalization, and adoption of AI continue to drive significant growth in demand for power, we are fortunate to be a key enabler of one of the most significant growth trends in recent history.

Demand for cloud computing and AI is incentivizing the leading technology companies to scale their investment in these areas, and the key requirements needed to deliver these products are computing power and energy. However, existing energy infrastructure is not enough, meaning sourcing additional sustainable renewable power at scale is on the critical path to growth for these companies.

In May we signed a landmark renewable energy framework agreement with Microsoft, furthering our strategic partnership, where we expect to deliver them over 10,500 megawatts of new renewable energy capacity in the U.S. and Europe between 2026 and 2030.

The first-of-its-kind agreement, which is almost eight times larger than the largest single corporate PPA ever signed, will assist Microsoft’s data center growth and support its investment in AI powered cloud services. The agreement positions us well to deliver over 7,000 megawatts of new capacity annually through the end of the decade.

There are further opportunities to partner with Microsoft, with whom we are already set to deliver almost 1,000 megawatts of projects through 2025. The agreement includes provisions to increase its scope to deliver additional renewable energy capacity within the U.S. and Europe, and beyond to Asia-Pacific, India, and Latin America.

The partnership is a testament to our differentiated offering which is characterized by our significant access to capital and credibility to deliver scale clean power solutions from our extensive pipeline of advanced stage projects, which are well positioned from an interconnection and permitting perspective in many key data center markets globally.

While this partnership is a first-of-its-kind, given the significant scale of investment required to meet the increase in energy demand, we believe we are uniquely positioned to be a key enabler of growth for the largest technology players through similar arrangements. Our access to scale capital, sizeable development pipeline, and ability to commission significant capacity concurrently to meet this demand differentiates us as a partner.

We are also uniquely positioned to provide a tailored solution to help address our customers’ needs. Our ability to provide scale 24/7 clean power solutions through the combination of our large portfolio of existing hydro assets, our leading nuclear services business, and other renewable power capacity from across the technology spectrum also distinguishes our offering; this is translating to favorable contracting opportunities.

Operating Results

We generated FFO of $296 million, or $0.45 per unit, representing an 8% increase from the prior year as we benefited from our diverse operating assets and contribution from our growth and development activities.

Our hydro assets continue to exhibit strong cash flow resiliency given our diversified asset base, inflation-linked power purchase agreements, and ability to realize strong power prices. Our hydroelectric segment delivered FFO of $193 million driven by solid resources across our fleet, which resulted in generation at 105% of the long-term average, and strong all-in pricing.

Our wind and solar segments generated a combined $148 million of FFO, benefiting from recently closed acquisitions and the commissioning of new projects. We continue to execute on development, further diversifying our business and reducing quarter-over-quarter volatility.

Our distributed energy and storage, and sustainable solutions segments generated a combined $67 million of FFO. We continued to scale our distributed generation business with strong growth in our backlog of projects that we expect to commission over the next few years and benefited from our acquisition of Westinghouse, where we continue to see robust performance.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

Our financial position remains strong with $4.4 billion of available liquidity enabling us to deploy significant capital into growth.

During the quarter we further strengthened our balance sheet executing almost $6 billion in financings. Globally, we continue to see robust financing markets and have been actively extending maturities at attractive pricing with spreads near historic lows.

In January, we issued C$400 million of 30-year notes at 5.3% and meaningfully extended our debt maturity profile. Later in the quarter we issued $150 million of fixed rate perpetual subordinated notes, with proceeds being used to refinance outstanding preferred shares that were scheduled to reset in early April. The newly issued notes are 70 bps cheaper than the reset rate of the outstanding preferred shares we redeemed, saving us almost $5 million over the next five years.

The market for the right type of renewable power assets continues to strengthen as the outlook for interest rates has stabilized. Our large and growing portfolio of contracted operating assets with fixed rate non-recourse financing and pipeline of derisked projects are in high demand from lower cost of capital buyers. We are fortunate to have launched a significant pipeline of asset sales into this environment which we are advancing. In aggregate we are targeting to generate $3 billion of proceeds ($1.3 billion net to Brookfield Renewable) this year at attractive returns.

Considering public market conditions and our strong conviction in the intrinsic value of our business, we allocated capital to repurchase our units in the quarter. In the last nine months, we repurchased over 4 million units under our normal course issuer bid. Looking forward, we will continue to allocate capital based on where we are seeing the best risk-adjusted returns and remain confident we will continue to create meaningful value for our investors.

Distribution Declaration

The next quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.355 per LP unit, is payable on June 28, 2024 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on May 31, 2024. In conjunction with the Partnership’s distribution declaration, the Board of Directors of BEPC has declared an equivalent quarterly dividend of $0.355 per share, also payable on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on May 31, 2024. Brookfield Renewable targets a sustainable distribution with increases targeted on average at 5% to 9% annually.

The quarterly dividends on BEP's preferred shares and preferred LP units have also been declared.

Distribution Currency Option

The quarterly distributions payable on the BEP units and BEPC shares are declared in U.S. dollars. Unitholders who are residents in the United States will receive payment in U.S. dollars and unitholders who are residents in Canada will receive the Canadian dollar equivalent unless they request otherwise. The Canadian dollar equivalent of the quarterly distribution will be based on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate on the record date or, if the record date falls on a weekend or holiday, on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate of the preceding business day.

Registered unitholders who are residents in Canada who wish to receive a U.S. dollar distribution and registered unitholders who are residents in the United States wishing to receive the Canadian dollar distribution equivalent should contact Brookfield Renewable’s transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, in writing at 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 or by phone at 1-800-564-6253. Beneficial unitholders (i.e., those holding their units in street name with their brokerage) should contact the broker with whom their units are held.

Distribution Reinvestment Plan

Brookfield Renewable Partners maintains a Distribution Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) which allows holders of BEP units who are residents in Canada to acquire additional LP units by reinvesting all or a portion of their cash distributions without paying commissions. Information on the DRIP, including details on how to enroll, is available on our website at www.bep.brookfield.com/stock-and-distribution/distributions/drip.

Additional information on Brookfield Renewable’s distributions and preferred share dividends can be found on our website at www.bep.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Our renewable power portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Our operating capacity totals almost 34,000 megawatts and our development pipeline stands at approximately 157,000 megawatts. Our portfolio of sustainable solutions assets includes our investments in Westinghouse (a leading global nuclear services business) and a utility and independent power producer with operations in the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as both operating assets and a development pipeline of carbon capture and storage capacity, agricultural renewable natural gas and materials recycling.

Investors can access the portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power and transition company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $900 billion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Renewable’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and securities regulators in Canada, are available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com, on SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+’s website at www.sedarplus.ca. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of UNAUDITED

March 31 December 31 (MILLIONS) 2024

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,423 $ 1,141 Trade receivables and other financial assets(5) 4,184 5,237 Equity-accounted investments 2,484 2,546 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value and Goodwill 65,471 65,949 Deferred income tax and other assets(6) 1,548 1,255 Total Assets $ 75,110 $ 76,128 Liabilities Corporate borrowings(7) $ 3,545 $ 2,833 Borrowings which have recourse only to assets they finance(8) 25,579 26,869 Accounts payable and other liabilities(9) 9,522 9,273 Deferred income tax liabilities 7,091 7,174 Equity Non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 18,669 $ 18,863 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield 52 55 Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary – Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 2,529 2,684 BEPC exchangeable shares 2,336 2,479 Preferred equity 570 583 Perpetual subordinated notes 738 592 Preferred limited partners' equity 760 760 Limited partners' equity 3,719 29,373 3,963 29,979 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 75,110 $ 76,128





Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Operating Results UNAUDITED For the three months ended

March 31 (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2024 2023 Revenues $ 1,492 $ 1,331 Other income 34 26 Direct operating costs(10) (634 ) (401 ) Management service costs (45 ) (57 ) Interest expense (476 ) (394 ) Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments (33 ) 33 Foreign exchange and financial instrument gain 120 146 Depreciation (502 ) (429 ) Other (12 ) (54 ) Income tax recovery (expense) Current (28 ) (43 ) Deferred 14 19 Net income (loss) $ (70 ) $ 177 Net income attributable to preferred equity, preferred limited partners' equity, perpetual subordinated notes and non-controlling interests in operating subsidiaries $ (50 ) $ (209 ) Net loss attributable to Unitholders (120 ) (32 ) Basic and diluted loss per LP unit $ (0.23 ) $ (0.09 )





Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended

March 31 UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ (70 ) $ 177 Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 502 429 Unrealized foreign exchange and financial instrument gain (117 ) (130 ) Share of (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments 33 (33 ) Deferred income tax expense (14 ) (19 ) Other non-cash items 56 37 390 461 Net change in working capital and other(11) (66 ) 202 324 663 Financing activities Net corporate borrowings 297 293 Non-recourse borrowings, commercial paper, and related party borrowings, net 647 (262 ) Capital contributions from participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries, net 151 994 Issuance of equity instruments, net and related costs 118 — Distributions paid: To participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries (132 ) (142 ) To unitholders of Brookfield Renewable or BRELP (260 ) (243 ) 821 640 Investing activities Acquisitions net of cash and cash equivalents in acquired entity (11 ) (81 ) Investment in property, plant and equipment (840 ) (572 ) Disposal (purchase) of associates and other assets 2 (539 ) Restricted cash and other 14 16 (835 ) (1,176 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash (17 ) 14 Cash and cash equivalents Increase 293 141 Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale (11 ) 1 Balance, beginning of period 1,141 998 Balance, end of period $ 1,423 $ 1,140



PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31

The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the three months ended March 31:

(GWh) (MILLIONS)

Actual Generation LTA Generation Revenues Adjusted EBITDA FFO 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Hydroelectric North America 3,621 3,576 3,234 3,237 $ 303 $ 335 $ 206 $ 230 $ 137 $ 158 Brazil 1,014 1,207 1,008 1,008 59 61 42 45 36 38 Colombia 694 1,010 843 853 79 66 45 48 20 23 5,329 5,793 5,085 5,098 441 462 293 323 193 219 Wind 2,128 1,677 2,500 1,998 170 142 121 107 87 78 Utility-scale solar 720 484 844 568 93 88 90 69 61 40 Distributed energy & storage 284 233 225 181 52 61 43 45 34 33 Sustainable solutions — — — — 119 19 35 12 33 11 Corporate — — — — — — (7 ) 3 (112 ) (106 ) Total 8,461 8,187 8,654 7,845 $ 875 $ 772 $ 575 $ 559 $ 296 $ 275



RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation from Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024:

(MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Utility-

scale

solar Distributed energy &

storage Sustainable solutions



Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ 122 $ 9 $ (61 ) $ (28 ) $ (6 ) $ (106 ) $ (70 ) Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 161 210 96 31 4 — 502 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 2 (6 ) (1 ) (3 ) — (6 ) (14 ) Foreign exchange and financial instrument loss (gain) (34 ) (75 ) 7 8 (23 ) (3 ) (120 ) Other(12) (47 ) (29 ) (21 ) (24 ) 10 16 (95 ) Management service costs — — — — — 45 45 Interest expense 198 111 85 32 3 47 476 Current income tax expense 18 9 — 1 — — 28 Amount attributable to equity accounted investments and non-controlling interests(13) (127 ) (108 ) (15 ) 26 47 — (177 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 293 $ 121 $ 90 $ 43 $ 35 $ (7 ) $ 575



The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation from Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023:

(MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Utility-

scale

solar District

energy &

storage Sustainable

solutions Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ 238 $ 29 $ (48 ) $ 26 $ 27 $ (95 ) $ 177 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 154 150 82 29 14 — 429 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 25 — (1 ) (14 ) 1 (30 ) (19 ) Foreign exchange and financial instrument loss (gain) (94 ) (40 ) 2 (10 ) 1 (5 ) (146 ) Other(12) 25 5 12 16 (13 ) 29 74 Management service costs — — — — — 57 57 Interest expense 183 62 65 23 11 50 394 Current income tax expense 34 4 5 — — — 43 Amount attributable to equity accounted investments and non-controlling interests(13) (242 ) (103 ) (48 ) (25 ) (29 ) (3 ) (450 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 323 $ 107 $ 69 $ 45 $ 12 $ 3 $ 559



The following table reconciles the non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income is reconciled to Funds From Operations:

For the three months ended

March 31 UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) 2024 2023 Net income $ (70 ) $ 177 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 502 429 Deferred income tax recovery (14 ) (19 ) Foreign exchange and financial instruments gain (120 ) (146 ) Other(14) (95 ) 74 Amount attributable to equity accounted investment and non-controlling interest(15) 93 (240 ) Funds From Operations $ 296 $ 275



The following table reconciles the per Unit non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income per LP unit is reconciled to Funds From Operations:

For the three months ended

March 31 2024 2023 Net income (loss) per LP unit(1) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.09 ) Adjust for the proportionate share of Depreciation 0.38 0.37 Deferred income tax recovery and other 0.36 0.22 Foreign exchange and financial instruments loss (gain) (0.06 ) (0.07 ) Funds From Operations per Unit(3) $ 0.45 $ 0.43





BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION

REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated

The Board of Directors of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (“BEPC” or our “company”) (NYSE, TSX: BEPC) today has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.355 per class A exchangeable subordinate voting share of BEPC (a “Share”), payable on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on May 31, 2024. This dividend is identical in amount per share and has identical record and payment dates to the quarterly distribution announced today by BEP on BEP's LP units.

The BEPC exchangeable shares are structured with the intention of being economically equivalent to the non-voting limited partnership units of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (“BEP” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN). We believe economic equivalence is achieved through identical dividends and distributions on the BEPC exchangeable shares and BEP's LP units and each BEPC exchangeable share being exchangeable at the option of the holder for one BEP LP unit at any time. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Shares will be significantly impacted by the market price of BEP's LP units and the combined business performance of our company and BEP as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosures made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review BEP's continuous disclosure filings available electronically on EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For the three months ended

March 31 US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited 2024 2023 Select Financial Information Net income (loss) attributable to the partnership $ 491 $ (1,065 ) Funds From Operations (FFO)(2) 219 202



BEPC reported FFO of $219 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $202 million in the prior year. After deducting non-cash depreciation, remeasurement of the BEPC exchangeable and class B shares, and other non-cash items our Net loss attributable to the partnership for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $491 million.





Brookfield Renewable Corporation Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of UNAUDITED

March 31 December 31 (MILLIONS) 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 639 $ 627 Trade receivables and other financial assets(5) 2,386 2,972 Equity-accounted investments 603 644 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value and Goodwill 40,332 44,892 Deferred income tax and other assets(6) 280 286 Total Assets $ 44,240 $ 49,421 Liabilities Borrowings which have recourse only to assets they finance(8) $ 14,491 $ 16,072 Accounts payable and other liabilities(9) 3,769 5,680 Deferred income tax liabilities 5,791 5,819 BEPC exchangeable and class B shares 4,173 4,721 Equity Non-controlling interests: Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 9,661 $ 11,070 Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary held by the partnership 260 272 The partnership 6,095 16,016 5,787 17,129 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 44,240 $ 49,421





Brookfield Renewable Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) UNAUDITED

For the three months ended

March 31 (MILLIONS) 2024 2023 Revenues $ 1,125 $ 1,066 Other income 24 13 Direct operating costs(10) (484 ) (304 ) Management service costs (21 ) (36 ) Interest expense (363 ) (306 ) Share of (loss) earnings from equity-accounted investments (15 ) 3 Foreign exchange and financial instrument gain 29 115 Depreciation (345 ) (306 ) Other 26 (39 ) Remeasurement of BEPC exchangeable and class B shares 548 (1,063 ) Income tax (expense) recovery Current (20 ) (38 ) Deferred (13 ) (25 ) Net income (loss) $ 491 $ (920 ) Net income (loss) attributable to: Non-controlling interests: Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 1 $ 143 Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary held by the partnership (1 ) 2 The partnership 491 (1,065 ) $ 491 $ (920 )





Brookfield Renewable Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows UNAUDITED

For the three months ended

March 31 (MILLIONS) 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 491 $ (920 ) Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 345 306 Unrealized foreign exchange and financial instruments gain (28 ) (108 ) Share of (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments 15 (2 ) Deferred income tax expense 13 25 Other non-cash items 16 24 Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares (548 ) 1,063 304 388 Net change in working capital and other(11) (47 ) 204 257 592 Financing activities Non-recourse borrowings and related party borrowings, net 131 (281 ) Capital contributions from participating non-controlling interests 82 52 Distributions paid and return of capital: To participating non-controlling interests (76 ) (133 ) 137 (362 ) Investing activities Acquisitions net of cash and cash equivalents in acquired entity — (81 ) Investment in property, plant and equipment (277 ) (162 ) Disposal of subsidiaries, associates and other securities, net (113 ) 3 Restricted cash and other 19 13 (371 ) (227 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash (9 ) 12 Cash and cash equivalents Increase 14 15 Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale (2 ) — Balance, beginning of period 627 642 Balance, end of period $ 639 $ 657



RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table reconciles Net income (loss) to Funds From Operations:

For the three months ended

March 31 UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 491 $ (920 ) Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 345 306 Foreign exchange and financial instruments loss gain (29 ) (115 ) Deferred income tax expense 13 25 Other(16) (204 ) 44 Dividends on BEPC exchangeable shares(17) 65 58 Remeasurement of BEPC exchangeable and BEPC class B shares (548 ) 1,063 Amount attributable to equity accounted investments and non-controlling interests(18) 86 (259 ) Funds From Operations $ 219 $ 202



