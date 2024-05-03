ECARX Releases Multiple Intelligent Driving Features for Skyland Pro

SHANGHAI, China, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology company, today announced the launch of multiple intelligent driving and safety features for its Skyland Pro computing platform, which significantly enhance the intelligent driving experience.

The new features were previewed during ECARX’s second Tech Day, which was held in Hangzhou on March 20, 2024, and were released for the first time in the recent version 1.4.0 update for the “Lynk Co-Pilot Navi” smart navigation assistance system on Lynk & Co. 08 EM-P.

Leveraging the power of Skyland Pro’s dual system-on-a-chip architecture, the update included a number of L2+ assisted driving and parking features, including highway Navigate-on-Autopilot (NOA), Automatic Parking Assist (APA), and Remote Parking Assist (RPA). The highway NOA feature will initially cover Zhejiang province, Jiangsu province, Guangdong province, and Shanghai in China, with a nationwide rollout soon to follow. Future updates are also planned for urban NOA and Home Zone Parking Assist (HPA).

A number of advanced safety features were simultaneously rolled out through the update, allowing the Lynk & Co. 08 EM-P to better predict and respond to potential road risks, and to provide real-time safety alerts. These include an Evasive Maneuver Assist (EMA), Speed Limit Assist (SLA) for cruise control, Traffic Alert and Avoidance (TAA) for larger vehicles, an Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB) system to alter the beam pattern and reduce glare for oncoming drivers, and improved lane-departure warnings.

“The initial launch of these intelligent driving and safety features for the Skyland Pro platform on the Lynk & Co. 08 EM-P reflects the significant progress we are making to consistently improve the intelligent driving experience,” commented ECARX Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen. “Together with our ecosystem of partners, we are driving technical innovation across the industry. This offers automakers a unique value proposition, as it reduces their engineering costs, allows them consistently to release new features much faster, and keeps them at the forefront of technological changes.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with the capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 2,000 employees based in 11 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk&Co, Polestar, Smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 6 million vehicles worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “believes”, “should”, “potential”, “may”, “preliminary”, “forecast”, “objective”, “plan”, or “target”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise and forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contacts:

Media Contacts:

