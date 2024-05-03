BeyondSpring To Host Virtual R&D Day to Discuss New Plinabulin Development Strategy for Cancer and Updates for SEED Therapeutics

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) (“BeyondSpring” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer therapies, today announced it will host a Research and Development (R&D) Day to discuss the current unmet medical needs and the potential of Plinabulin as a novel immunochemotherapeutic in drug combinations and updates for SEED Therapeutics on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET.



The conference call and webinar will feature presentations by Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) Trevor M. Feinstein, M.D. (Piedmont Cancer Institute), Alberto Chiappori, M.D. (Moffitt Cancer Center), and Steven Lin, M.D. (MD Anderson Cancer Center), who will discuss below topics:

Plinabulin history and development strategy for cancer

Plinabulin’s immunomodulatory activity as a DC maturation agent

Unmet needs after immune-checkpoint-inhibitor failure



Also featured will be a management discussion on technology platform and pipeline updates of SEED Therapeutics, BeyondSpring’s majority-owned molecular glue subsidiary.

The dial in numbers for the conference call are 1-877-407-0779 (U.S.) or 1-201-389-0914 (international). To register for the webinar, please click here. An archived replay of the webinar will be available following the presentation on BeyondSpring’s website www.beyondspringpharma.com under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section.

Trevor M. Feinstein, M.D.

Dr. Feinstein is board certified in medical oncology and hematology. He joined Piedmont Cancer Institute in 2011 and is the Director of Research at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. Dr. Feinstein is actively involved in clinical trials focused on improved therapies for various cancers. He is a member of Georgia CORE’s research committee along with Georgia Society for Clinical Oncology Clinical Practice Committee. He also chairs the Lung Disease Group for the entire OneOncology network. He is a co-investigator on several peer-reviewed research projects and has authored numerous publications and abstracts in Hematology and Oncology. Dr. Feinstein graduated from the University of Illinois medical school and completed his residence and fellowships at the University of Pittsburgh.

Alberto Chiappori, M.D.

Dr. Chiappori is board certified in medical oncology. He serves as senior member of oncology and medicine for the Thoracic Oncology Program at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute in Tampa and Florida. Dr. Chiappori is an active member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the European Society of Medical Oncology, the American Association for Cancer Research, and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC). Dr. Chiappori received his MD from the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia in Lima, Peru, completed his residency at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield, Illinois, and finished his fellowship and senior fellowship in medical oncology-hematology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee.

Steven Lin, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Lin is a Professor and Physician-Scientist at MD Anderson Cancer Center, with joint appointments in the Departments of Radiation Oncology and Experimental Radiation Oncology. Dr. Lin’s practice focuses on thoracic malignancies, and he oversees several clinical trials including the use of proton beam therapy for esophageal cancer and in the combination of immunotherapy with radiotherapy in lung and esophageal cancers. Dr. Lin runs a translational research team that evaluates biomarkers for treatment response and disease outcomes after cancer therapy. Dr. Lin acquired his M.D. and Ph.D. in the Medical Scientist Training Program at the University of California Irvine Medical School. He went on for residency training in Radiation Oncology at The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs. The Company is advancing its first-in-class lead asset, Plinabulin, as a direct anti-cancer agent in various cancer indications and to prevent chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. BeyondSpring’s pipeline also includes three preclinical immuno-oncology assets. Additionally, BeyondSpring’s subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, leverages a proprietary TPD drug discovery platform and has an initial R&D collaboration with Eli Lilly. Learn more by visiting https://beyondspringpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “design,” “may,” “future,” “estimate,” “predict,” “objective,” “goal,” or variations thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BeyondSpring’s current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, our ability to continue as a going concern, difficulties raising the anticipated amount needed to finance the Company’s future operations on terms acceptable to the Company, if at all, unexpected results of clinical trials, delays or denial in regulatory approval process, results that do not meet the Company’s expectations regarding the potential safety, the ultimate efficacy or clinical utility of the Company’s product candidates, increased competition in the market, the Company’s ability to meet Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, and other risks described in BeyondSpring’s most recent Form 20-F on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and BeyondSpring undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact:

IR@beyondspringpharma.com

Media Contact:

PR@beyondspringpharma.com