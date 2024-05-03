Analyzing Blockchain's Role in Revolutionizing the Global Oil and Gas Industry, 2024-2030: Technology, Economics, Regulations, Key Companies, Use Cases and More

Dublin, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain in Oil and Gas - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Blockchain is emerging as a technology that demands attention within the oil and gas sector. As sensor technology reaches its peak within the industry amid rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain facilitates the direct storage of transactions and accounting data on these devices. By linking assets directly to service contracts, blockchain significantly diminishes process time and fundamentally alters contracting by providing secure collaboration. The advantages of blockchain in the oil and gas industry manifest through enhanced transparency, compliance, and data security. Although adoption is currently in its early stages, the potential of blockchain in the oil and gas sector is poised for substantial growth as companies increasingly recognize its full capabilities.



Research Scope

This report explores the use of blockchain technologies in the oil and gas industry.

It forecasts the total global blockchain market size till 2030.

It establishes a blockchain value chain and identifies key players across this value chain.

It highlights the use cases of blockchain technology in the oil and gas industry.

It reviews the deals, company filings, hiring, and patent activity related to the blockchain technology.

The report provides an overview of the competitive positions held by technology companies, and oil and gas industry companies in the blockchain theme.

Reasons to Buy

Identify recent technology, macroeconomic, regulatory and industry trends in the blockchain theme.

Identify use cases for oil and gas industry in blockchain theme.

Identify and benchmark key technology companies and their role in the blockchain theme.

Identify and benchmark oil and gas industry companies adopting blockchain technology.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary Players Technology Briefing Trends Technology Trends Macroeconomic Trends Regulatory Trends Industry Trends Industry Analysis Market Size and Growth Forecasts Timeline Impact on the Oil and Gas Industry Case Studies Signals M&A Trends Venture Financing Trends Patent Trends Company Filing Trends Hiring Trends Value Chain Infrastructure Layer Software Layer Application Layer Services Layer Companies Technology Companies Oil and Gas Companies Sector Scorecard Integrated Oil & Gas Companies Scorecard Glossary Thematic Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/atejas

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.