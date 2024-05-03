Augmented Reality (AR) Revolutionizing Healthcare, 2024: Industry Challenges, Solutions, Investments, Future Trends, and Companies Most Likely to Succeed

Dublin, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented Reality in Healthcare - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that allows the user to see the real world overlaid with digital data. According to forecasts, the AR market will be worth $100 billion by 2030, up from $22 billion in 2022. Rather than enable entirely new processes, healthcare companies should use AR to improve existing processes. AR has uses in healthcare professional training, R&D, manufacturing, and sales and marketing.

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the healthcare industry to rapid digitalization. Emerging technologies such as AR and VR are becoming increasingly routine for professional training, surgical assistance, and treatment of psychological and neurological disorders. In the pharma and medical devices industries, AR, VR, and AI are rapidly accelerating drug discovery and manufacturing and generating supply chain efficiencies. However, affordability is a limiting factor to widespread adoption.

This report provides an in-depth look in the augmented reality theme in the healthcare sector, covering industry challenges, how AR helps tackles the challenges, AR investment matrix, case studies, value chain, market forecast, industry signals and more. The report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and disrupting companies.

