Exploring the Future of Mobile Gaming: Trends, Analysis, and Market Forecasts to 2030 - 5G and Cloud Powering the Shift, Attracting Major Publishers and Regulators' Scrutiny

Dublin, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Gaming - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Mobile gaming expertise is a must-have for all game companies. The market is already bigger than the console and PC gaming markets combined. Worth $124 billion in 2023, mobile gaming revenue will grow to $195 billion by 2030, according to forecasts.



Key Highlights

The growing maturity of streaming (supported by 5G), cloud gaming, and mobile esports, combined with the fact that mobile platforms are close to technological parity with PCs and consoles, means most gamers will embrace mobile gaming in the next few years. The ability to run high-quality, big-budget games (e.g., Resident Evil 4 and Assassin's Creed Mirage) on mobile platforms will attract more publishers and gamers.

Due to its lucrative revenue prospects, console and PC game publishers such as Activision Blizzard (owned by Microsoft) and Take-Two Interactive are heavily focused on mobile gaming. In addition, video streaming services (e.g., Netflix) and online advertisers (e.g., AppLovin) are also in the race.

Regulation will continue to be a disruptive threat for the foreseeable future. In 2023, China's draft regulation to curb in-game spending wiped $80 billion in market value from Tencent and NetEase. Regulations around in-app purchases, data privacy, child safety, antitrust, artificial intelligence (AI), and app store commissions will continue to impact all mobile gaming companies.

Research Scope

This report provides an overview of the mobile gaming theme.

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

It contains a comprehensive industry analysis, including global market size and growth forecasts for mobile gaming, details of M&A deals driven by the mobile gaming theme, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of mobile gaming.

The detailed value chain comprises four layers: creation, monetization, distribution, and device. Leading and challenging vendors are identified across three of the four layers.

Reasons to Buy



The growing maturity of streaming (supported by 5G), cloud gaming services, and mobile esports, combined with the fact that mobile platforms are close to technical parity with PCs and consoles, means most gamers will embrace mobile gaming in the next few years. This report will tell readers everything they need to know about this significant and dynamic theme.



Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary Players Technology Briefing Trends Industry Analysis Signals Value Chain Companies Sector Scorecard Glossary Thematic Research Methodology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

37Games

A1 Telekom

Acer

Ad Formats

AdColony

AdMob

AfreecaTV

Akamai

Alibaba

Alphabet (Google)

Amazon

American Express

Ant Group

AppBrain

Apple

AppLovin

Appnext

AppOnboard

Asus

AT&T

Baidu

Baishan

Bharti Airtel

Bilibili

Black Shark

BT Group (EE)

ByteDance

Chatboost

China Mobile

China Telecom

Chukong Technologies

Cloudflare

Coinbase

Colopl

CyberAgent

DeNA

Deutsche Telekom

DHL

Digital River

Digital Turbine

DouYu

Electronic Arts

Endeavor Group

Enjin

Epic Games

F5

Fastly

Game Creators

Gamevil

Gamua

Godot Engine

Huawei

Hutchison (Three UK)

Huya

IBM

IGG

Ingenico

InMobi

Innersloth

Jampp

JetSynthesys

JP Morgan (WePay)

Kakao

KFC

Kingsoft

Krafton

Lenovo

LG Uplus

Liftoff

Limelight

Line

Loco TV

Mastercard

McDonald's

MediaLab AI (Kik)

Mercedes-Benz

Meta

MetaMask

Microsoft

MiHoYo

Mintegral

Mistplay

MonoGame

Monster Energy

Nazara

NCSoft

NetEase

Neteller

Netmarble

Nexon

Nike

Nintendo

Nubia

One Esports

One97 (Paytm)

Ooredoo

Opera

Oppo

Oracle

OSIM International

P&G

PayPal

Paysafe

Perfect World

Phantom

Puma

Qihoo 360

Qualcomm

Rackspace

Rakuten (Viber)

Razorpay

RedBull

Reliance Jio

RFRSH Entertainment

Roblox

Ronin

Rooter

Samsung Electronics

Savvy Group (ESL)

Scatter

Sea (Garena)

Sega Sammy (Rovio)

Simutronics

Sina

Singtel

SK Telecom

Skrill

Sky

Snap

Sony

Square Enix

StackPath

StartApp

Stripe

Supersonic Studios

Swisscom

Take-Two Interactive

Tapjoy

Tecno

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Telegram

Telstra

Tencent

T-Mobile

Ubisoft

UnionPay

Unity Technologies

Verizon

Viaplay

Visa

Vivendi (Gameloft)

Vivo

Vodafone

Vungle

Walt Disney

Wax Cloud

Wombat

XD

Xiaomi

Xsolla

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uyp4mu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.