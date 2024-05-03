Analyzing the Impact of Augmented Reality in Construction, 2024 - AR Investment Rises, Yet Cloud and BIM Steal Spotlight

Dublin, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented Reality in Construction - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry has large, complex sites to manage, strict project deadlines, hazardous working conditions, and tight profit margins. It is under increasing pressure to digitalize and improve its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) credentials. AR can support progress monitoring, design, and understanding of 3D models and increase project accuracy by identifying errors early.



AR will become a $100 billion market by 2030



According to forecasts, the AR market will be worth $100 billion by 2030, up from $22 billion in 2022. AR software will generate most of this revenue, with limited spending on AR headsets and AR smart glasses.



AR vendors such as Autodesk, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Unity, and Vuzix are important players in the construction sector. Many specialist AR vendors are also developing hardware, platforms, or apps to improve data visualization, project management, and collaboration. This is often on smartphones or tablets, but specialist headsets are increasingly used. Many of these vendors will be acquisition targets as larger companies aim to improve their 3D mapping and AR visualization capabilities.



Generative AI will fuel AR growth and adoption



Generative artificial intelligence (AI) can support the scalable creation of AR objects more cheaply and quickly than currently possible. The use of generative AI in AR will only increase as the two technologies advance in the coming years.



Wearable start-ups will continue to emerge



There is a significant opportunity for wearables in the construction industry. Several start-ups operate in this space. For example, Proxxi has developed a smart bracelet that buzzes near high-voltage electricity to help prevent users from getting electrocuted. Wearables can also improve communication channels between field and desk workers. Businesses will continue to adopt AR wearables in the coming years, but in the short term, the high cost of headsets and smart glasses will hinder widespread adoption.



Leaders

Below is a list of the construction companies leading in AR adoption and the leading specialist AR vendors in construction:

Leading AR adopters in construction Leaders include companies that have partnered with specialist AR vendors and developed in-house expertise. These include AECOM, Laing O'Rourke, Larsen & Toubro, Siemens, Skanska, Royal BAM, and VINCI.

Specialist AR vendors in construction Autodesk, Hexagon, Topcon, Trimble, Unity.



Key Highlights



37% of construction companies intend to invest in AR within the next two years, and most of these have already invested. Another report from the analyst revealed that enabling technologies such as cloud technology and building information modelling (BIM) have attracted significantly more interest than AR, with 65% of respondents stating they had invested in cloud technology and 62% in BIM.



AR is highly applicable in design, construction, and operation AR and its applications benefit the construction industry throughout the construction value chain, from conceptual design to operations and maintenance. AR apps and content offer the most value for investment and should be explored by companies operating at any stage of the construction value chain.



The construction industry faces several unique challenges that limit AR adoption. One of these is the ongoing integration gap between AR devices and BIM systems, which are currently used extensively across the construction industry. For AR technology to be used more widely, AR developers need to target this integration gap. In addition, the lack of strong data connections is common at construction sites, negatively impacting the widespread use of AR technology. Another concern is a general lack of understanding of how AR can be used to make more informed business decisions, coupled with the perception that AR technology is complex. Safety is a further challenge, and there is an ongoing health and safety concern that using AR technology on-site could distract from an individual's awareness of their immediate surroundings.



Supply chain collaboration is key to reducing value chain emissions. Managing the construction supply chain is crucial for reducing Scope 3 emissions and involves working closely with suppliers to ensure they adhere to sustainable practices and provide low carbon products. Companies need to work with downstream industries to jointly develop and implement emission reduction initiatives such as the optimization of transport methods and the use of cleaner sources of energy and energy efficient technologies.



Research Scope



This thematic intelligence report gives you an in-depth insight into the impact of AR in construction, including key players, challenges, and market size and growth forecasts. The report elucidates the growing importance of AR in the construction sector along with the progress made by the leading companies to integrate AR and VR. These detailed analyses are critical in developing effective business plans to gain a competitive edge.



Reasons to Buy

Discusses the challenges the construction industry faces and how AR can be used to help address them.

Evaluates the impact of AR in the construction sector, including various use cases and case studies.

Benchmarks leading AR vendors, and leading construction companies based on their adoption of AR.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary Players Construction Challenges The Impact of Augmented Reality on Construction Case Studies Augmented Reality Timeline Market Size and Growth Forecasts Signals M&A Trends Patent Trends Company Filing Trends Hiring trends Augmented Reality Value Chain Semiconductors Components Devices Platforms Apps and Content Companies Sector Scorecard Construction Sector Scorecard Glossary Thematic Research Methodology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Autodesk

Microsoft

Qualcomm

Unity

Vusix

Proxxi

AECOM

Laing O'Rourke

Larsen & Toubro

Siemens

SmartTek

Skanska

Royal BAM

VINCI

Hexagon

Topcon

Trimble

Ambarella

AMD

Apple

Arm

Bosch

Broadcom

Infineon

Intel

Micron

Nvidia

NXP Semiconductors

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

SK Hynix

Skyworks

Sony

STMicroelectronics

TDK (InvenSense)

AAC Technologies

Alphabet (Google)

Avegant

BOE Technology

BYD

Cognex

Digilens

Dolby labs

Goertek

Himax

Genius Electronic Optical

Leica

Largan Precision

Lumus

Magic Leap

Panasonic

PMD

SeeYA Technology

Sennheiser

Ultraleap

Huawei

Lenovo

Oppo

RealWear

Rokid

Seiko Epsom

ThirdEye

Vusix

Xreal

PM Group

Bechtel

Balfour Beatty

Kiewit

Multiplex

PCL Construction

XYZ Reality

Kiber

Komatsu

Rokid

Akamai

Alibaba

Amazon

ByteDance

Lockheed Martin

Medtronic

Meta

Northrop Grumman

PTC

Snap

Tencent

Unity Technologies

Bouygues

McDermott

Strabag

Bentley Systems

Nemetschek

Graphisoft

Procore

Adobe

Dassault Systemes

Epic Games

F5

and many, many more!

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wk1ij1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.