Augmented Reality in the Defense Sector: Challenges, Opportunities, and Technological Trends 2024-2030 - Microsoft's HoloLens Leads the Charge in Military Applications

In defense, AR is currently used in manufacturing and engineering. AR is multifaceted, enabling employees to work more accurately, aiding remote assistance collaboration, and replacing paper manuals by providing step-by-step instructions. Due to the inherent advantages of remote assistance and instruction, military medics are also adopting AR. In addition, AR is becoming an increasingly crucial part of military training, as simulated assets can be overlaid onto the real world. AR has battlefield applications for pilots and soldiers, enhancing situational awareness (SA) - refers to the understanding and perception of one's surrounding and the ability to comprehend the current situation and make informed decision, mission planning, and reaction time.



A key driver in the widespread adoption of this technology is Microsoft's AR headset, the HoloLens, which can be modified with specialized software to adapt to different scenarios. The integrated visual augmentation system (IVAS) is an AR heads-up display (HUD) based on the HoloLens that the US Army commissioned from Microsoft in a $21.9 billion deal in 2021. Major defense contractors are also active in developing AR. For example, Elbit Systems has created several AR products for battlefield applications and training initiatives. Similarly, BAE Systems developed AR smart glasses in 2019 that use free-space tracking technology to display guidance, targeting, and mission-specific data to the wearer.



According to forecasts, the AR market will be worth $100 billion by 2030, up from $22 billion in 2022. AR software will generate most of this revenue, with limited spending on AR headsets and AR smart glasses.

Research Scope

The key defense challenges that forces and defense sector suppliers face are covered.

The investment opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole augmented reality technology value chain are covered.

Highlights from the range different augmented reality related research and development programs currently being undertaken by various military organizations and defense companies.

Studies of emerging technological trends and their broader impact on the defense market.

Analysis of the various augmented reality programs and projects currently under development, as well as the diverse range of applications and use cases for this technology in both the civil and military domains.

Reasons to Buy

Determine potential investment companies based on trend analysis and market projections.

Gaining an understanding of the market challenges and opportunities surrounding the augmented reality in aerospace and defense theme.

Understanding how spending on augmented reality and related segments will fit into the overall market and which spending areas are being prioritized.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary Players Defense Challenges The Impact of Augmented Reality in Defense Case Studies Augmented Reality Timeline Market Size and Growth Forecasts AR Software AR Hardware Signals M&A Trends Patent Trends Company Filing Trends Hiring Trends Augmented Reality Value Chain Semiconductors Components Devices Platforms Apps and Content Companies Leading AR Adopters in Defense Leading AR Vendors Specialist AR Vendors in Defense Sector Scorecards Defense Scorecard Glossary Thematic Research Methodology

List of Tables

Key players in augmented reality

AR-related social media mentions in the defense sector

Thematic investment matrix

Red 6's ATARS AR training mission

The US Army's IVAS 1.2

BAE Systems' Project Odyssey

AR will become a $100 billion market by 2030

Enterprise AR will continue to be more lucrative than the consumer market by 2030

AR software will dominate the market over the forecast period

The AR software market will generate $82 billion in revenue by 2030

The AR hardware market will be worth $18 billion by 2030

AR headsets will lead the AR hardware market

AR-related patents in defense grew between 2003 and 2022, but declined in 2023

Aerospace is the leading sector for AR-related patents, while the US dominates the publication counts

Safran had the most mentions of AR in company filings

AR-related active jobs in the ADS sector peaked in July 2023

The augmented reality value chain

AR value chain - Semiconductors

AR value chain - Components

AR value chain - Devices

AR value chain - Platforms

AR value chain - Platforms - AI

AR value chain - Apps and content

Sector scorecard - Companies

Sector scorecard - Thematic

Sector scorecard - Valuation

Sector scorecard - Risk

List of Figures

Defense challenges

M&A Deals

Leading augmented reality adopters in defense

Leading augmented reality vendors

Specialist augmented reality vendors in defense

Glossary

Further reading

