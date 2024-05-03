Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKS 37 0115

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 27 0415RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 05/08/202405/08/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,2253,845
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.478/8.20084.680/2.416
Total Number of Bids Received 3924
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 6,9256,490
Total Number of Successful Bids 2914
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 2914
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.478/8.20084.680/2.416
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.600/8.15085.040/2.380
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.478/8.20084.680/2.416
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.533/8.18084.879/2.396
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.600/8.15085.040/2.380
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.302/8.27084.445/2.440
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.491/8.19084.755/2.408
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.331.69