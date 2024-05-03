|Series
|RIKB 27 0415
|RIKS 37 0115
|Settlement Date
|05/08/2024
|05/08/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,225
|3,845
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.478
|/
|8.200
|84.680
|/
|2.416
|Total Number of Bids Received
|39
|24
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|6,925
|6,490
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|29
|14
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|29
|14
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.478
|/
|8.200
|84.680
|/
|2.416
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.600
|/
|8.150
|85.040
|/
|2.380
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.478
|/
|8.200
|84.680
|/
|2.416
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.533
|/
|8.180
|84.879
|/
|2.396
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.600
|/
|8.150
|85.040
|/
|2.380
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.302
|/
|8.270
|84.445
|/
|2.440
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.491
|/
|8.190
|84.755
|/
|2.408
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.33
|1.69
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKS 37 0115
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management