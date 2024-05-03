Analyzing the 2023 Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) M&A Deals: Top Themes by Sector and Region, and Predictions for Future Acquisitions

Dublin, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) M&A Deals 2023 (Top Themes and Predictions) - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A). This report analyzes the disruptive themes that drove M&A activity across the technology, media, and telecom (TMT) industry in 2023.



Key Highlights:

M&A activity in the global technology, media, and telecom (TMT) sector has been increasing since 2019, but the trend reversed in 2021.

Total global M&A deal value dropped 46% in 2023 to $403 billion, compared to $745 billion in the previous year.

Deal volume reached 451 deals in 2023, down 26% from 2022.

Scope:

This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity in the global TMT market in 2023.

It identifies the M&A deals announced in the TMT market between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2023 and provides comprehensive sector-by-sector analysis of the themes driving this activity.

Reasons to Buy:

This report offers a unique perspective on M&A activity in the TMT sector by focusing on the themes driving deals. This allows for a deeper understanding of the themes that are shaping the industry.

It provides analysis of M&A activity in major geographic regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

It evaluates the M&A deals announced by the leading technology companies (Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Apple) and identifies the themes on which they are focusing.

The report also includes our predictions for future acquisitions targets across all TMT sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary M&A Market Review M&A Themes by Sector M&A Themes by Geography Future Acquisition Targets Deal Selection Criteria Glossary Thematic Research Methodology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5dwf8

