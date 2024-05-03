Global High-Tech Goods Market Report 2024-2028: IoT, AI, Robotics, EVs, and Renewable Energy Dominate Investor Interest

Dublin, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Overview of the Hi-Tech Goods Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This briefing examines how the high-tech goods industry is performing globally and in the largest countries in terms of high-tech goods output. The report also provides data for production, market size, imports, exports, industry costs, industry profitability and the number of companies. The industry and market overview provide benchmarks against other countries in the region

Key Findings



Emerging segments reshuffle the global landscape

Transformations in the technology field remain the core disruptors in the global competitive landscape. New technologies in fields such as IoT, AI, robotics, electric vehicles, battery, 3D printing, renewable energy and automation are set to remain the focus points of investors' attention, due to substantial growth potential.

Focus on semiconductor production rises

In a period when consumer products will again see limited growth, global tech companies are increasingly turning to production of the most innovative and highest value-added products, such as electronic components. Governments, via direct subsidies, tax reliefs and infrastructure spending, are also trying to attract significant investment for component manufacturing around the world.

Asia Pacific dominates

Asia Pacific is further strengthening its position in the global hi-tech goods industry. By 2026, over three quarters of hi-tech goods turnover will be generated in the region. China's investment in semiconductor manufacturing is set to be the primary driver of Asia Pacific's growing dominance, coupled with lower value assembly functions being transferred to other Asian countries.

Global competition Intensifies

Political tensions are rising around the world, and the hi-tech goods industry finds itself in the middle of the battle. China's large-scale government subsidies for the domestic semiconductor industry, speedy innovation adoption and Chinese companies' global M&A strategies are raising concerns in Western countries, which are determined to respond with protective measures.

Data Coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction Scope Key findings Global Overview Production value was negative in 2022, but demand for hi-tech goods is growing Rising industry costs continue to impact margins Asia Pacific leads global hi-tech production Geopolitical challenges prevail China remains the leading supplier of hi-tech goods Demand for hi-tech goods is rising globally Key trends Macroeconomic/Industry trends Leading Companies Samsung continues to dominate the industry and is set to relocate its production from China India reports the largest number of players Concentration in hi-tech goods industry remains stable

Country Snapshots

China: Maintaining dominance amidst economic uncertainties with risks ahead Key trends in China 2023/2024

US: Hi- tech goods production in the US grows Key trends in the US 2023/2024

South Korea: Hi-tech goods production recovers in 2023 Key trends in South Korea 2023/2024

Taiwan: Hi-tech goods industry facing political turmoil Key trends in Taiwan 2023/2024

Japan: Strong R&D environment supports hi-tech goods production growth Key trends in Japan 2023/2024

Germany: Germany attempts to establish its dominance Key trends in Germany 2023/2024

Singapore: Production growth to remain steady Key trends in Singapore 2023/2024

India: India's exports grew significantly over the last five years Key trends in India 2023/2024

Malaysia: Remains an attractive FDI destination Key trends in Malaysia 2023/2024

Mexico: Emerging new opportunities in mixed hi-tech goods sectors Key trends in Mexico 2023/2024



