Exploring the Top 5 Digital Consumer Trends in 2024: Intuitive E-Commerce, TikTok Economy, Outsmart Online, Recommerce 2.0, Revamped Returns - Case Studies, Key Takeaways, Future Outlook

Dublin, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Five Digital Consumer Trends in 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Technological advances in 2024 will continue to reshape consumer behaviour. This annual report explores the top five digital shopper trends that will redefine commerce the most in the year ahead. Some of the trends included in this report's edition touch on topics such as generative AI, recommerce, online budget hacks, the popular social network TikTok and product returns.

Key Findings



Trend no. 1: Intuitive E-Commerce

The rising influence of digital channels among consumers is putting pressure on companies to improve the online experience. This is becoming possible due to evolving data-gathering strategies and emerging technologies, from AR to IoT to Gen AI. These advances have the potential to transform the online shopping experience, leading to one that is more intuitive.

Trend no. 2: TikTok Economy

Digital consumers are flocking to TikTok and Douyin, twin social media platforms that have embraced short-form video content. Brands are striving to promote their products and services on these platforms, but some of the viral trends that are doing the most to boost brand sales are emerging organically from users on those platforms, without any direct brand involvement.

Trend no. 3: Outsmart Online

Against a backdrop of mounting macroeconomic uncertainty and increasing digitalisation, consumers are increasingly seeking out online platforms dedicated to rooting out the best deals. However, more and more consumers are utilising these platforms in ways that brands do not intend - and, increasingly, in ways that brands disapprove of outright.

Trend no. 4: Recommerce 2.0

Recommerce is surging and evolving globally, driven by environmentally conscious, thrifty and tech-savvy younger consumers. Brands and retailers recognise the potential of the market and are actively adopting various strategies to enter it, mirroring the convenience of e-commerce, and making recommerce more widely accessible across geographies and product categories.

Trend no. 5: Revamped Returns

Consumers have long wanted hassle-free returns, but delivering on that expectation has not been without challenges. The convergence of trends like the rise of e-commerce, the closure of stores and more sustainable strategies is moving returns up the industry agenda. New technologies and partnerships are paving the way to a revamped return experience.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on the vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

Identify factors driving change now and in the future

Understand motivation

Forward-looking outlook

Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level

Take a step back from micro trends

Get up to date estimates and comment

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Scope

Key findings

The digital consumer in 2024

A snapshot of the global digital consumer in 2024

The five digital shopper trends that will redefine commerce the most in 2024

Trend no. 1: Intuitive E-Commerce

E-commerce growth is leading online shoppers to expect more of the experience

Personalisation is increasingly being viewed as an important shopping feature

Most digitally savvy increasingly desire a more intuitive online shopping experience

Evolving data rules are making it harder to obtain consumer data needed for personalisation

Gen AI enables brands to leverage first party data at scale to create next-gen experience

Case study: Alibaba uses generative AI to optimise the Tmall shopping experience

Case study: Naver's AI tools provide shoppers with recommendations while they shop

Case study: Expedia adds AI capabilities to make travel planning more straightforward

Case study: Zalando adds fashion assistant to enable consumers to shop by occasions

Case study: Wayfair introduced a virtual room styler powered by generative AI

New technologies like generative AI could usher in a more intuitive shopping experience

What to expect in 2024 and beyond

Trend no. 2: TikTok Economy

Consumers are flocking to twin social media platforms TikTok and Douyin

TikTok and Douyin's combined active monthly user base approaches 2 billion people

Consumers are joining TikTok and Douyin even as they abandon other social media platforms

Organic viral video content on ByteDance platforms can power sales of products and services

Brands try to capitalise on TikTok's popularity by engineering viral video content of their own

Douyin and TikTok are seeking to capitalise on popularity of platforms

Case study: A viral TikTok trend powers fast food giant McDonald's US sales

Case study: A TikTok craze creates a black market for Betty Crocker Fruit Roll-Ups in Israel

Case study: The TikTok-powered "tinned fish" trend has serious staying power

Case study: Hai Di Lao Hot Pot uses Douyin to manufacture its own viral video trend

The TikTok economy looks set to become a significant factor in brands' success

What to expect in 2024 and beyond

Trend no. 3: Outsmart Online

Digital consumers are turning to online platforms to uncover "budget hacks" to save money

High inflation and other economic concerns are weighing on consumers' minds

Economic anxiety and digitalisation are simultaneously impacting consumer behaviour

TikTok and other social media platforms are helping to popularise budget hacks

Some brands are opting to fight back against budget hacks, but others are embracing them

Case study: ShopBack app partners with brands looking to tout the savings they offer

Case study: Temu explodes onto the scene with its value-focused, third-party marketplace

Case study: American Airlines fights back against a skiplagging budget hack site

Case study: The success of CRZ Yoga shows how "dupe culture" can benefit upstart brands

Brands will have some tough decisions to make as budget hacks become more prevalent

What to expect in 2024 and beyond

Trend no. 4: Recommerce 2.0

Recommerce is becoming more accessible, leading to category expansion

Recognising consumer interest, businesses are poised to invest in circularity

Younger generations are driven to resale as they prioritise value and sustainability

Buying second-hand items becomes more accepted, shedding any remaining stigma

Businesses adopt recommerce, providing convenience and diversifying product categories

Brands and retailers employ various strategies to enter resell market

Case study: Xianyu is more than a second-hand platform, it also creates a community

Case study: Vinted expands to new categories and creates community

Case study: Lindex offers verified second-hand childrenswear via circular marketplace Tradera

Case study: LVMH introduces Nona Source, the first online resale platform for materials

Case study: Taitonetti gains momentum due to sustainable approach and the chip shortage

Case study: Reverse.supply provides recommerce service for Decathlon in Germany

Recommerce is set to grow with business opportunities, legislation, and consumer demand

What to expect in 2024 and beyond

Trend no. 5: Revamped Returns

Improving upon the return experience moves to the top of the agenda

Almost half of global digital consumers desire free returns

The definition of what is a hassle-free return experience varies by consumer cohort

Reducing return rates starts with improving the shopping experience

Retailers are deploying a variety of strategies to solve for rising product returns

Case study: Loop Returns offer outsourced return/exchange service for brands and retailers

Case study: Apparel specialist About You prioritises offering convenience with returns

Case study: Happy Returns helps retailers to provide a more seamless return experience

Case study: Best Buy is opening new stores aimed at recovering financial loss from returns

Case study: Gunner Kennels teams up with Shopify, integrating AR in apps to cut return rates

What to expect in 2024 and beyond

Key takeaways

Three key themes emerge from the 2024 trends

How these digital shopper trends will change commerce in 2024

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Alibaba

Naver

Expedia

Zalando

Wayfair

TikTok

Douyin

ByteDance

McDonald's

Betty Crocker

Hai Di Lao Hot Pot

ShopBack

Temu

American Airlines

CRZ Yoga

Xianyu

Vinted

Lindex

Tradera

Taitonetti

Decathlon

Reverse.supply

Loop Returns

About You

Happy Returns

Best Buy

Gunner Kennels

Shopify

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdguny

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.