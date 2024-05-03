Unlocking Gen Z's Key Values, 2024: Navigating Polarized Behaviors to Build a Future-Proof Customer Base

Dublin, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future of Consumption: Unlocking Gen Z Behaviour for Crafting Powerful Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Generation Z, comprising one-fifth of the global population, is poised to wield significant consumer influence. However, their polarized behaviours toward social activism, technology, and spending present challenges for businesses. This report provides actionable strategies, leveraging Gen Z's key values - empowerment, self-expression, belonging, rationality, and retreat - to build a future-proof customer base.



This report offers unique insight into emerging trends worldwide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, it draws on the analyst's vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of the most experienced analysts, it is designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Identify factors driving change now and in the future

Understand motivation

Forward-looking outlook

Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level

Take a step back from micro trends

Get up to date estimates and comments

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Polarised behaviours of Gen Z Top five values to bridge the behaviour gap Strategies to leverage the key values Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ev14a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.