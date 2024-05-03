Cancer Biomarkers Market Trends and Global Forecasts, 2024-2035 - Increase in Article Publications Reflect the Rising Interest of Companies in Novel Cancer Biomarkers

Dublin, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Biomarkers Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts 2024-2035: Distribution by Type of Biomarker, Type of Cancer and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cancer biomarker market size is projected to grow from $28.6 billion in 2024 to $46.7 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2035. Over the last couple of decades, the healthcare market has witnessed the entry of several advanced and effective treatment options for cancer; these include a variety of targeted therapies, immunotherapies and certain anti-cancer vaccines as well. However, clinical cancer research is still plagued by high failure rates, various drug / therapy-related limitations, and treatment-based adverse effects, some of which have been proven to be fatal.

A prominent concern is associated with deciding the type of treatment option to be used for a specific cancer. Patients suffering from a singular type of cancer, who may be at the same stage of the disease, have been demonstrated to exhibit different molecular profiles, and thereby, may respond differently to recommended drug / therapy types. In order to address this concern, pharmaceutical developers and healthcare professionals have adopted a more personalized approach to disease diagnosis and treatment. This personalized approach has also been referred to as oncology precision medicine. Over time, several molecular markers have been identified and characterized, and many have been validated for use in making important treatment-related decisions.

The role of single analyte biomarkers, such as PD-L1, BRAF, and EGFR, has been well-established across multiple cancer indications. However, owing to the subtle differences in genomic makeup of individual patients, these biomarkers alone have been shown to be insufficient in determining how patients are likely to respond to various drug / therapy types. Advances in biotechnology have enabled the development of several high throughput tools, which have led to the establishment of better biomarkers, based on genome / exome profiles. Novel biomarkers, such as tumor mutation burden (TMB), microsatellite instability (MSI) / mismatch repair (MMR) deficiency, tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), Single Nucleotide Variants (SNV), Copy Number Variants (CNV) and certain others, are presently being investigated across numerous clinical studies.

Presently, several diagnostics-focused companies have developed / are developing analytical tests for these biomarkers, which are intended to assist physicians in making personalized treatment-related decisions. It is worth highlighting that many big pharmaceutical players have demonstrated interest in this domain and have launched clinical research initiatives to investigate the relevance and applications of multiple novel biomarkers. Having captured the interest of both established companies and start-ups, the cancer biomarker market is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period.

Cancer Biomarkers Market Insights

The market research report presents an in-depth analysis of the various companies that are engaged in the global cancer biomarkers market, across different segments, as defined below:

Historical Trend: 2018-2022

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2035

Market Size 2024: $28.6 Billion

Market Size 2035: $46.7 Billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2035

Type of Biomarker: HER2 MET EGFR PD-L1 NTRK ALK Novel Biomarkers Other Biomarkers

Type of Cancer: Breast Cancer Prostate Cancer Colorectum Cancer Lung Cancer Thyroid Cancer Bladder Cancer Melanoma Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma Endometrial Cancer Kidney Cancer Leukemia

Key Geographical Regions: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

Leading Market Players: Agilent ARUP Laboratories BioReference Foundation Medicine OncoDNA Q Solutions Thermo Fisher Scientific YuceBio Asper Biogene Caris Life Sciences CeGaT Genekor Medical Guardant Health Labcorp MedGenome NeoGenomics Laboratories Nonacus Oxford Gene Technology Personal Genome Diagnostics PhenoPath Positive Biosciences Quest Diagnostics Tempus



Cancer Biomarkers Market Segmentation Overview



Market Share by Type of Biomarker

Based on the type of biomarker, the cancer biomarkers market is categorized into HER2, MET, EGFR, PD-L1, NTRK, ALK, novel biomarkers and other biomarkers. The HER2 biomarker occupies the highest market share in 2024. However, MET and EGFR biomarker segments are expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years.

Market Share by Type of Cancer

Based on the type of cancer, the cancer biomarkers market is segmented into Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectum Cancer, Lung Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Melanoma, Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, Endometrial Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Leukemia. Currently, the market is driven by breast cancer biomarkers and lung cancer biomarkers; however, in the coming future, we anticipate cancer biomarker market for leukemia to grow at a significant pace. This can be attributed to the increasing focus on minimally invasive methods such as, liquid biopsy, which could revolutionize testing of cancer biomarkers in blood.

Market Share by Key Geographical Regions

This segment highlights the distribution of global cancer biomarkers market across various geographies, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. According to the projections, the cancer biomarkers market in North America is likely to capture the majority (45%) share, and this trend is unlikely to change in the future as well. It is worth highlighting that the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a relatively high CAGR (14%), during the period 2024-2035.

Cancer Biomarkers Market: Key Insights

The market report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size, market forecast and future opportunities for the companies involved in the cancer biomarkers market. The market report highlights the efforts of several cancer biomarker testing solution providers engaged in this rapidly emerging segment of pharmaceutical industry. Key takeaways of the cancer biomarkers market report are briefly discussed below.

Significance of Cancer Biomarkers in Personalized Cancer Care

The increasing interest in cancer biomarkers is driven by their pivotal role in personalized cancer care. Biomarkers, which are biological indicators of genetic alterations, are essential for customizing treatments to specific types of cancers. By understanding the characteristics of tumors through biomarkers, physicians can personalize the treatments based on the specific properties of cancer cells. These biomarkers not only aid in determining the nature and severity of the cancer but also inform treatment decisions by revealing what fuels the cancer's growth and survival, enabling the selection of the most effective therapies for each patient.

Furthermore, the utilization of cancer biomarkers has transformed cancer treatment by facilitating targeted therapies and immunotherapies. Biomarker testing, which can be conducted using various samples such as body tissues or blood, enables the identification of molecular features of cancer cells. This information assists in characterizing the precise nature of the cancer and guiding treatment decisions.

By identifying biomarkers through molecular testing, patients can avoid ineffective treatments and commence therapies tailored to target the specific biomarkers associated with their cancer. This personalized approach to cancer care not only enhances treatment outcomes but also reduces unnecessary procedures and improves patient quality of life. These factors will drive the cancer biomarkers market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape of Cancer Biomarker Companies Offering Novel Biomarker Testing Solutions

The novel cancer biomarkers market features the presence of 50 cancer biomarker testing solutions providers. It is worth highlighting that more than 50% of these companies are large and very large firms, indicating the presence of well-established players in this market.

Further, majority of these companies are headquartered in North America (~70%) followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. It is worth highlighting that big pharma companies are also providing testing solutions for the evaluation of novel cancer biomarkers. For instance, Roche provides cancer biomarker testing solution called the Ventana MMR RxDx Panel, which aids in the assessment of the MSI biomarker.

Clinical Trial Analysis: Close to 620 Trials are Evaluating Novel Cancer Biomarkers to Diagnose Myriad of Cancer Indications

Close to 620 clinical trials have been registered across different geographical regions to evaluate various novel biomarkers for cancer detection. Majority (>40%) of these trials were registered in Europe. Further, the maximum number of patients (32,202) have been enrolled in clinical trials conducted in Europe, which account for 43% of the overall enrollment. It is worth mentioning that Merck is conducting the maximum number of trials in this industry for various cancer indications, including bladder cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, gynecological cancer, head and neck cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer and skin cancer.

Market Trend Analysis: Increase in Article Publications Reflect the Rising Interest of Companies in Novel Cancer Biomarkers

Over 475 articles related to novel cancer biomarkers have been published, since 2019, highlighting the substantial efforts made by industry stakeholders and researchers in cancer biomarkers market. Around 95% of these publications were research articles, followed by review articles, care reports and method articles. In addition, the maximum number of articles focused on cancer biomarkers were filed by Frontiers Media, BioMed Central, MDPI, Impact Journals, Nature Publishing Group UK, John Wiley and Sons, Dove and Elsevier.

Cancer Biomarkers Market Size: MET Biomarker to Hold the Largest Market Share

The overall cancer biomarkers market is estimated to be worth $ 28.6 billion in 2024. With further increase in the adoption of cancer biomarkers, the market growth is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period. It is worth highlighting that, in terms of type of biomarkers, MET is expected to capture majority of the cancer biomarkers market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high global incidence of lung cancer and the continuous development of multiple drugs targeting MET for treating various cancers, including non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Regional Analysis: North America Holds the Largest Market Share of Cancer Biomarkers Market; Asia Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market

Presently, North America and Europe capture more than 65% of the cancer biomarker market size. In recent years, owing to the large investment in cancer research and development, North America has witnessed a tremendous increase in the adoption of biomarker testing for oncological disorders. It is worth highlighting that, in the coming years, owing to the anticipated improvement in the establishment of insurance coverage for biomarker testing in Asia Pacific, this region is likely to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to other regions.

Key Players in Cancer Biomarkers Market

Examples of key companies engaged in developing testing solutions for novel cancer biomarkers (which have also been profiled in this market report; the complete list of companies is available in the full report) include Agilent, ARUP Laboratories, BioReference, Foundation Medicine, OncoDNA, Q Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific and YuceBio. This market report includes an easily searchable excel database of all the companies offering novel cancer biomarker testing solutions.

Recent Developments in the Cancer Biomarkers Market

Several recent developments have taken place in the field of cancer biomarkers. The analyst has outlined some of these recent initiatives below. These developments, even if they took place post the release of the market report, substantiate the overall trends that have been outlined in the cancer biomarkers market analysis.

In November 2023, XtalPi signed an agreement with CK Life Sciences to develop cancer molecular diagnostic models utilizing AI and cancer biomarker data.

In October 2023, Ono entered into a research agreement with Turbine to discover and validate new therapeutic targets in oncology. Turbine will supply insights on target mechanisms of action and cancer biomarkers, expediting drug development at Ono.

In February 2023, Tempus inked a deal with Actuate Therapeutics to identify and validate cancer biomarkers for individuals who may benefit from Actuate's GSK-3 inhibitor elraglusib treatment.

Report Scope

One of the key objectives of this market report was to estimate the current cancer biomarker market size, opportunity and the future growth potential over the forecast period. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends and through primary validations, the analyst has provided an informed estimate on the market evolution during the forecast period 2024-2035.

The market report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within the global cancer biomarkers market across various segments, such as type of biomarker (Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2), Mesenchymal Epithelial Transition (MET), Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR), Programmed Death-Ligand 1 (PD-L1), Neurotrophic Tyrosine Receptor Kinase (NTRK), Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) and Other Biomarkers), type of cancer (breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectum cancer, lung cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma, non-hodgkin lymphoma, endometrial cancer, kidney cancer and leukemia) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to the model, the analyst has provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 309 Forecast Period 2024-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $28.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $46.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Economic and Other Project Specific Considerations

4. Executive Summary

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

7. Product Competitiveness Analysis

8. Company Profiles

9. Innovative Study Designs for Biomarker-based Clinical Trials

10. Clinical Trial Analysis

11. Publication Analysis

12. Big Pharma Players: Benchmark Analysis

13. Case Study: Analysis of Value Chain in the Companion Diagnostics Industry

14. Future Growth Opportunities

15. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market

16. Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Type of Biomarker

17. Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Type of Cancer

18. Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Key Geographical Regions

19. Concluding Remarks

20. Executive Insights

21. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

22. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

