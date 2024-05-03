Arbor Realty Trust Reports First Quarter 2024 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.43 per Share

Company Highlights:



GAAP net income of $0.31 per diluted common share

Distributable earnings¹ of $0.47, or $0.48 per diluted common share, excluding a $1.6 million realized loss on a non-performing loan that was previously reserved for

Declares cash dividend on common stock of $0.43 per share representing a 91% payout ratio

Strong liquidity position with ~$800 million in cash and liquidity and ~$600 million of restricted cash in CLO vehicles with a cost of debt below the current market²

Agency loan originations of $846.3 million; a servicing portfolio of ~$31.38 billion, up 9% from 1Q23

Structured loan originations of $255.9 million, runoff of $640.0 million and a portfolio of ~$12.25 billion

Repurchased $11.4 million of common stock in April 2024 at an average price of $12.19 per share, reflecting an ~4% discount to book value

UNIONDALE, N.Y., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $57.9 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $84.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $96.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, compared to $122.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

Agency Loan Volume (in thousands) Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Fannie Mae $ 458,429 $ 1,177,203 Freddie Mac 370,102 98,370 FHA — 26,493 Private Label 15,410 140,606 SFR-Fixed Rate 2,318 — Total Originations $ 846,259 $ 1,442,672 Total Loan Sales $ 1,085,374 $ 1,270,356 Total Loan Commitments $ 934,243 $ 1,362,379

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Agency Business generated revenues of $66.6 million, compared to $96.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $16.7 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.54%, compared to $16.7 million and 1.32% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $10.2 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.32% as a percentage of loan commitments (excluding $160.2 million of loan commitments not serviced for a fee), compared to $21.1 million and 1.55% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

At March 31, 2024, loans held-for-sale was $322.9 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $312.0 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $31.38 billion at March 31, 2024. Servicing revenue, net was $31.5 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $48.2 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $16.6 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee (bps) Wtd. Avg. Life (years) UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee (bps) Wtd. Avg. Life (years) Fannie Mae $ 21,548,221 47.1 7.2 $ 21,264,578 47.4 7.4 Freddie Mac 5,301,291 23.4 7.7 5,181,933 24.0 8.5 Private Label 2,524,013 18.9 6.3 2,510,449 19.5 6.7 FHA 1,365,329 14.4 19.0 1,359,624 14.4 19.2 Bridge 380,712 10.9 3.6 379,425 10.9 3.2 SFR-Fixed Rate 265,429 20.1 5.0 287,446 20.1 5.1 Total $ 31,384,995 38.8 7.7 $ 30,983,455 39.1 8.0

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.7 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at March 31, 2024. The Company recorded a $0.3 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the first quarter of 2024. At March 31, 2024, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $38.1 million, representing 0.18% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands) Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 UPB % UPB % Bridge: Multifamily $ 39,235 15 % $ 38,700 14 % SFR 171,490 67 % 198,629 75 % 210,725 82 % 237,329 89 % . Mezzanine/Preferred Equity 45,129 18 % 28,829 11 % Total Originations $ 255,854 100 % $ 266,158 100 % Number of Loans Originated 59 58 SFR Commitments $ 411,617 $ 466,703 Loan Runoff $ 640,018 $ 817,394





Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 UPB % UPB % Bridge: Multifamily $ 10,254,756 84 % $ 10,789,936 86 % SFR 1,445,028 12 % 1,316,803 10 % Other 166,505 1 % 166,505 1 % 11,866,289 97 % 12,273,244 97 % Mezzanine/Preferred Equity 377,845 3 % 334,198 3 % SFR Permanent 5,728 <1 % 7,564 <1 % Total Portfolio $ 12,249,862 100 % $ 12,615,006 100 %

At March 31, 2024, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance ("UPB"), excluding loan loss reserves, was $12.25 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 8.07%, compared to $12.62 billion and 8.42% at December 31, 2023. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 8.81% at March 31, 2024, compared to 8.98% at December 31, 2023.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the first quarter of 2024, excluding loan loss reserves, was $12.52 billion with a weighted average yield of 9.44%, compared to $12.96 billion and 9.31% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $17.8 million provision for loan losses associated with CECL. At March 31, 2024, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $211.9 million. The Company had twenty-one non-performing loans with a UPB of $464.8 million, before related loan loss reserves of $32.9 million, compared to sixteen loans with a carrying value of $274.2 million, before loan loss reserves of $27.1 million at December 31, 2023.

In addition, at March 31, 2024, the Company had twelve loans with a total UPB of $489.4 million that were less than 60 days past due, compared to twenty-four loans with a total UPB of $956.9 million at December 31, 2023. Interest income on these loans is only being recorded to the extent cash is received.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company modified thirty-nine loans with a total UPB of $1.76 billion all of which required the borrowers to invest additional capital as part of the terms of the modification agreements. Twenty-three of these loans with a total UPB of $1.07 billion, contained interest rates based on pricing over SOFR ranging from 3.25% to 4.25%. Under the loan modification terms, borrowers invested additional capital to recapitalize their deals in exchange for temporary rate relief, which we provided through a pay and accrual feature. At March 31, 2024, these modified loans had a weighted average pay rate of 6.95% and a weighted average accrual rate of 1.86%. A portion of these loans totaling $712.9 million were less than 60 days past due at December 31, 2023, which the Company received all back interest owed in accordance with the modified terms.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at March 31, 2024 was $11.11 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 7.44%, as compared to $11.57 billion and a rate of 7.45% at December 31, 2023.

The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the first quarter of 2024 was $11.37 billion, as compared to $11.77 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. The average cost of borrowings for the first quarter of 2024 was 7.50%, compared to 7.48% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The dividend is payable on May 31, 2024 to common stockholders of record on May 17, 2024. The ex-dividend date is May 16, 2024.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR ) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge , CMBS , mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.



Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Notes

During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release. Amounts reflect approximate balances as of April 30, 2024.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income – (Unaudited) ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Interest income $ 321,292 $ 327,947 Interest expense 217,676 219,373 Net interest income 103,616 108,574 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net 16,666 14,589 Mortgage servicing rights 10,199 18,458 Servicing revenue, net 31,526 29,565 Property operating income 1,570 1,381 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (5,257 ) 4,223 Other income, net 2,333 4,882 Total other revenue 57,037 73,098 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 47,694 42,399 Selling and administrative 13,933 13,623 Property operating expenses 1,678 1,383 Depreciation and amortization 2,571 2,624 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) 273 3,177 Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) 19,118 22,517 Total other expenses 85,267 85,723 Income before income from equity affiliates and income taxes 75,386 95,949 Income from equity affiliates 1,418 14,326 Provision for income taxes (3,592 ) (8,029 ) Net income 73,212 102,246 Preferred stock dividends 10,342 10,342 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 4,997 7,585 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 57,873 $ 84,319 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.47 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.46 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 188,710,390 181,116,674 Diluted 222,926,076 214,910,974 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.40





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 908,049 $ 928,974 Restricted cash 546,643 608,233 Loans and investments, net (allowance credit losses of $211,942 and $195,664) 12,001,544 12,377,806 Loans held-for-sale, net 322,875 551,707 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net 385,520 391,254 Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance credit losses of $7,597 and $6,256) 155,413 155,279 Investments in equity affiliates 90,244 79,303 Due from related party 104,365 64,421 Goodwill and other intangible assets 90,205 91,378 Other assets 499,998 490,281 Total assets $ 15,104,856 $ 15,738,636 Liabilities and Equity: Credit and repurchase facilities $ 2,913,483 $ 3,237,827 Securitized debt 6,691,958 6,935,010 Senior unsecured notes 1,335,013 1,333,968 Convertible senior unsecured notes 283,776 283,118 Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities 144,096 143,896 Due to related party 14,159 13,799 Due to borrowers 95,807 121,707 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations 72,790 71,634 Other liabilities 319,466 343,072 Total liabilities 11,870,548 12,484,031 Equity: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period: 633,684 633,684 Special voting preferred shares – 16,293,589 shares 6.375% Series D – 9,200,000 shares 6.25% Series E – 5,750,000 shares 6.25% Series F – 11,342,000 shares Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized – 189,452,116 and 188,505,264 shares issued and outstanding 1,895 1,885 Additional paid-in capital 2,372,336 2,367,188 Retained earnings 91,770 115,216 Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity 3,099,685 3,117,973 Noncontrolling interest 134,623 136,632 Total equity 3,234,308 3,254,605 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,104,856 $ 15,738,636





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Statement of Income Segment Information – (Unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 Structured

Business Agency

Business Other (1) Consolidated Interest income $ 307,888 $ 13,404 $ — $ 321,292 Interest expense 212,600 5,076 — 217,676 Net interest income 95,288 8,328 — 103,616 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net — 16,666 — 16,666 Mortgage servicing rights — 10,199 — 10,199 Servicing revenue — 48,157 — 48,157 Amortization of MSRs — (16,631 ) — (16,631 ) Property operating income 1,570 — — 1,570 Loss on derivative instruments, net — (5,257 ) — (5,257 ) Other income, net 2,300 33 — 2,333 Total other revenue 3,870 53,167 — 57,037 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 18,547 29,147 — 47,694 Selling and administrative 6,796 7,137 — 13,933 Property operating expenses 1,678 — — 1,678 Depreciation and amortization 1,398 1,173 — 2,571 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) — 273 — 273 Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) 17,777 1,341 — 19,118 Total other expenses 46,196 39,071 — 85,267 Income before income from equity affiliates and income taxes 52,962 22,424 — 75,386 Income from equity affiliates 1,418 — — 1,418 Provision for income taxes (81 ) (3,511 ) — (3,592 ) Net income 54,299 18,913 — 73,212 Preferred stock dividends 10,342 — — 10,342 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 4,997 4,997 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 43,957 $ 18,913 $ (4,997 ) $ 57,873 (1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Balance Sheet Segment Information – (Unaudited) (in thousands) March 31, 2024 Structured

Business Agency

Business Consolidated Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 453,316 $ 454,733 $ 908,049 Restricted cash 530,099 16,544 546,643 Loans and investments, net 12,001,544 — 12,001,544 Loans held-for-sale, net — 322,875 322,875 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net — 385,520 385,520 Securities held-to-maturity, net — 155,413 155,413 Investments in equity affiliates 90,244 — 90,244 Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,500 77,705 90,205 Other assets and due from related party 532,385 71,978 604,363 Total assets $ 13,620,088 $ 1,484,768 $ 15,104,856 Liabilities: Debt obligations $ 11,056,363 $ 311,963 $ 11,368,326 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations — 72,790 72,790 Other liabilities and due to related party 343,557 85,875 429,432 Total liabilities $ 11,399,920 $ 470,628 $ 11,870,548





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income – (Unaudited) ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 57,873 $ 84,319 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 4,997 7,585 Income from mortgage servicing rights (10,199 ) (18,458 ) Deferred tax (benefit) provision (3,952 ) 3,164 Amortization and write-offs of MSRs 18,418 18,723 Depreciation and amortization 3,193 4,295 Provision for credit losses, net 14,804 23,704 Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net 5,523 (7,051 ) Stock-based compensation 6,020 5,901 Distributable earnings (1) $ 96,677 $ 122,182 Diluted distributable earnings per share (1) $ 0.47 $ 0.62 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2) 205,511,529 197,680,616 (1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis. (2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding were adjusted to exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance. For the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding excluded 17,414,547 and 17,230,358 of these potentially issuable shares, respectively.

The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.



The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.

The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.

Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.