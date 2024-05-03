Human Identification Market is Expected to Reach $1.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Identification market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.8 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $1.3 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The use of rapid DNA technology in forensic science can be attributed to their ability to provide quick and reliable results. Conducted entirely on a single automated instrument, this process significantly outpaces traditional DNA techniques., which is a significant factor driving their uptake.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=100607777

Human Identification Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $0.8 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $1.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, technology, application and end user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increasing investments and funding for forensic research Key Market Driver Rise in crime rates

Based on product, the human identification market is broadly classified into consumables, instruments, and software. In 2023, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the human identification market. These consumables are frequently used in large amounts of repeat purchases by institutions and organizations that are involved in human identification, resulting in a steady demand and significant market share.

Categorized by technology, the human identification market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction, next-generation sequencing, capillary electrophoresis, microarrays, and rapid DNA analysis. In 2023, the largest share of the human identification market was held by the capillary electrophoresis segment. Capillary electrophoresis helps identify individuals or establish biological links from DNA samples collected at crime scenes from suspects or missing people.

Categorized by application, the human identification market is divided into forensics, paternity testing, and other applications (disaster victim identification, population genetics, identification of crimes related to human trafficking, and anthropology applications). In 2023, the forensics segment accounted for the predominant share of the human identification market. Forensic laboratories use human identification tools to provide and validate data that is used to solve criminal cases. Various government agencies, such as the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) and the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), carry out research activities focused on forensic development.

Based on end users, the human identification market is segmented into forensic laboratories, research centers and academic & government institutes, and other end users. In 2023, Forensic laboratories will dominate the market with highest growth rate due to its capability to handle a large number of cases and samples, especially in highly populated areas or regions with high crime rates.

The global human identification market has been segmented into six major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. The Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the human identification market during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing crime rates, rising number of forensic laboratories, and implementation of awareness campaigns and conferences on human identification and forensic sciences.

Buy a Robotic Radiotherapy Industry Report (242 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=100607777

Human Identification market major players covered in the report, such as:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Promega Corporation (US)

Hamilton Company (US)

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan)

ANDE (US)

AutoGen Inc. (US)

InnoGenomics Technologies, LLC (US)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc (UK)

Bode Cellmark Forensics Inc. (US)

Carolina Biological Supply (US)

Genetek Biopharma GmbH (Germany)

STRmix Limited (New Zealand)

Ningbo HEALTH Gene Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

SoftGenetics (US)

JusticeTrax (US)

Geno Technology, Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Complete Genomics (US)

Bioneer Corporation (Republic of Korea)

Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)

ZEISS (Germany)

and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=100607777

This report categorizes the human identification market based on product, method, application, and region:

By Product

Consumables DNA Amplification Kits & Reagents DNA Quantification Kits & Reagents DNA Extraction Kits & Reagents Rapid DNA Analysis Kits & Reagents

Instruments Sample Preparation & Extraction Systems DNA Quantification Systems DNA Amplification Systems DNA Analysis Systems

Software

By Technology

Capillary Electrophoresis

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Microarrays

Next-generation Sequencing

Rapid DNA Analysis

By Application

Forensics

Paternity Testing

Other Applications

By Application

Forensic Laboratories

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Other End Users

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=100607777

Key Market Stakeholders:

Senior Management

End User

Finance/Procurement Department

R&D Department

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global human identification market by product, technology, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends)

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall human identification market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to six regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary Company Evaluation Matrix framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product excellence

Related Reports:

Gene Expression Analysis Market

Proteomics Market

Electrophoresis Market

Life Science Instrumentation Market

Next Generation Sequencing Market

Get access to the latest updates on Human Identification Companies and Human Identification Industry