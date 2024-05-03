Yuga Labs Partners With Somnia to Increase Metaverse Interoperability and Incentives

New York, NY, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Somnia, a high performance L1 blockchain and set of omni-chain protocols designed to scale the metaverse, partners with Yuga Labs, the creators of iconic Web3 projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and the Otherside.



Somnia’s blockchain is optimized for gaming and the metaverse, with the potential to handle hundreds of millions of transactions per second, and its omni-chain protocols are designed to connect the metaverse, NFTs, and gaming ecosystems .



Yuga Labs is a media company best known as the creator of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and the owner of CryptoPunks . Yuga Labs was founded in 2021, when the Bored Ape Yacht Club was launched. Across all of its collections, Yuga Labs has generated roughly $19 billion in volume, accounting for a large portion of the NFT market.

With this partnership, The Somnia Protocol will unlock a new world of possibilities in Yuga Labs' Otherside, bringing interoperability and new utility to their collections. Holders of Yuga collections will be able to join metaversal events with their avatars, show off their NFT collections and earn bonus points in Somnia quests.



Holders of select Yuga Labs NFTs will also get a bonus on points earned in Somnia’s upcoming Metaverse Browser quests, with other features and benefits to be announced.



The Metaverse Browser is designed to be a consumer front end to the metaverse. It will serve as a decentralized Steam or Epic Game Store. It lets users interact with metaverses and apps on the Somnia’s Ecosystem, without needing to know anything about web3. It’s designed to be open to allow anyone to deploy apps and content with it.



"Our collaboration with Yuga Labs is all about enhancing the NFT ecosystem, offering their holders not just utility, but a gateway to immersive, interactive experiences that push the boundaries of what NFTs can do” Somnia founder Paul Thomas said.



Yuga holders will be able to use their avatar in any world or experience that is built on Somnia. Their identities and digital assets will also be compatible across a wide range of experiences. They’ll be able to attend massive events, like the Twice listening party and MLB Virtual Ballpark that were hosted by MSquared .

