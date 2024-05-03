Assessment of Loyalty Strategies in Mobility, 2024 - How to Succeed in the Automotive, Shared Mobility, and Car Rental Sectors

Dublin, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Value Through Loyalty Strategies in Mobility" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report observes the changing dynamics of loyalty in mobility, focusing specifically on the automotive, shared mobility and car rental industries. It identifies and examines the key themes shaping modern loyalty and how brands should adjust their strategies to enhance customer retention and lifetime value.



This report is designed specifically for stakeholders in the shared mobility and automotive industries. It seeks to provide an in-depth overview of the size, shape and scope of the shared mobility and automotive industries, examining the historic and future market trends. The report can also provide valuable insights to other industries that bear an indirect influence on the mobility and automotive industries including banks and financial services firms, technology companies, governments, and retailers.



Product coverage: Car Rental, Car Traffic Volume, Distances Travelled by Mode of Transport, Electric Charging Stations, Fuel Prices, Light Vehicle Sales, Light Vehicle Sales by Level of Autonomy (0-5), Shared Mobility, Vehicle Production, Vehicle Registrations, Vehicles in Use.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered

Introduction Loyalty themes in automotive Loyalty themes in shared mobility Loyalty themes in car rental Strategies for success in the mobility loyalty space Summary

