EL Education’s Better World Day Showcases Student

NEW YORK, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 47,000 students from more than 100 schools around the country will participate in Better World Day, showcasing learning projects and community service programs that exemplify the strength and learning of the EL Education curriculum and school model – where all students are recognized as leaders of the present and future who will continue to grow as strong thinkers and active contributors to build a better world.

Better World Day exemplifies the ability of students to become scholars and changemakers, whether it is by planting trees, packing food at a food bank, opening hiking trails, supporting individuals facing homelessness, or addressing other needs in their community.

During the annual event celebrating citizen scholars, students from grades K-12 in EL Education schools showcase their learning with student-led endeavors.

“We believe in the incredible potential of young people to make a difference in the world. That's why we created Better World Day. It's all about empowering young people to create positive change, no matter how old they are,” said Jessica Wood, Director of Experiential Marketing at EL Education. “Our goal is to equip students with the knowledge and tools they need to become advocates for positive change so they are truly prepared to lead. Education is best when done with students, not to students.”

EL Education is announcing the recipients of three media grants for partner schools or districts to co-create mini-documentaries about their 2024 Better World Day Projects. This year’s grant recipients will showcase:

Students from Milwaukee Environmental Sciences Academy dedicating a new environmental space to plant and harvest vegetables at an urban environmental science school during a community event that will include distributing plant seedlings.

Students from World of Inquiry, School #58 in Rochester, N.Y., planting 1,967 tulip bulbs in honor of the school’s founding in 1967, following the 1964 race riots.

Students from Arbor Vitae Woodruff School in Arbor-Vitae, Wis., packing food and raising awareness of food insecurity in rural communities in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The Better World Day documentaries will be screened at the EL Education National Conference from Dec. 2-5 in Atlanta.

The projects and presentations on Better World Day are models of the kind of learning happening in hundreds of EL Education schools every day, where character development and scholarship are inextricably linked and equally important for achievement. The EL Education model is based on the science of learning and development and includes decades of research showing that student achievement flourishes when schools nurture social, emotional, cognitive, and academic growth together.

Additional examples of efforts around the country include:

Students from Westchester Elementary School in Decatur, Ga., have honored civil rights activist Ruby Bridges with a year-long learning expedition, “WE Build Bridges to Belonging” and written books to share with school newcomers.

Students from Clifton Area Neighborhood School in Ohio examining the health of a local creek from which Cincinnati gets its water as part of a larger project on studying water quality issues locally and globally.

Students at PS 41 The Gun Hill Road School in the Bronx in New York exploring the interdependence of living things in their "Love Grows Here" project, contributing to a more beautiful entrance to their school. Through garden projects, butterfly releases, and vibrant artwork, students at PS 41 are sowing seeds of awareness and stewardship for a greener tomorrow.

Studies show that EL Education students outperform their peers at the district and state levels on standardized tests and measures of character. For details on Better World Day projects and media feature grant winners, go to https://eleducation.org/news-and-events/better-world-day.

About EL Education

EL Education is a national nonprofit that partners with educators to transform K-12 schools and districts into hubs of equitable opportunity. Guided by a multi-dimensional vision of student achievement, we support all students to cultivate their unique genius and contribute to a better world. EL Education offers research-proven resources and practices, including the acclaimed EL Education K-8 Language Arts curriculum, Core Practices, and aligned professional learning. EL Education was founded in 1991 and currently reaches 1.1 million students in diverse communities across the country in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Learn more at ELEducation.org.