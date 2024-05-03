Introducing Solodev AI: A Cloud Platform for Building, Training, and Hosting Custom AI Apps and Models – All in One Place

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solodev, the cloud platform for developers, announced today the launch of Solodev AI, a cloud platform for building, training, and hosting custom AI apps and foundation models in one place. From search to chat and beyond, Solodev AI enables organizations to start their AI journey with customizable off-the-shelf apps from an AI marketplace or host their existing AI apps in a secure, scalable cloud environment powered by AWS. Developers can connect almost any Large Language Model (LLM) – including GPT-4, OpenLLaMA, Amazon Titan, and more – and train their apps all in one place. Solodev AI also offers consulting and professional services to help set up, manage, and support early-stage or advanced AI app strategies with experienced AI engineers and cloud solution architects.



Artificial Intelligence is booming – and demand for AI apps is driving growth

Generative AI has taken the world by storm. From ChatGPT to Gemini to Midjourney, AI-powered apps are being harnessed by millions of users across every business sector. Generative AI is on target to become a $1.3 trillion market by 2032, with a CAGR of 42% over the next decade. As organizations look to build their own solutions like chatbots and search assistants, the market is expecting compounded growth of 38.3% in the AI app sector through 2028.

While developing custom apps is a primary goal, developers and companies struggle with the requirements to deploy, build, and maintain their AI strategy. Picking the right model can be challenging given the breadth of choices, and few model options offer dedicated support. Further, training a foundation model requires a significant amount of compute resources to process large datasets via deep learning algorithms – and although cloud solutions exist, the cost of hosting and leveraging AI services can be exorbitant.

Solodev AI is the platform for powering your AI app strategy

Solodev AI provides a complete, cloud-based platform for building, hosting, and training your AI apps with total control in your own cloud account. Regardless of where you are in your app journey, Solodev AI offers a blend of advanced cloud technologies and expert resources to guide and scale your app to the next level.

Starting with a consultative discovery session, Solodev’s team of AI and cloud architects work closely with you to understand your app and vision, detailing the essential cloud DevOps and services – including containers and serverless technologies – that will be required. Solodev’s AI engineers then assist in recommending the right LLM to meet your app’s features and functionality, from leading models like OpenLLaMA (an open reproduction of Meta’s LLaMA) to up-and-coming solutions like Mistral.

Even if you “bring your own model,” Solodev delivers a turnkey setup of automated tuning and monitoring to train your selected LLM in the cloud and optimize the required compute resources. Solodev also provides access to a dedicated global AI help desk to support your ongoing success.

For organizations that are just starting out and don’t have an existing app, Solodev AI includes a marketplace of basic AI apps to deploy with, including chat, search, tracker, and even a custom app option.

Solodev also offers consulting services to help map out your AI strategy. Regardless of where you are in your development or execution, our team of experienced engineers can add AI services to your existing app – including the most advanced stack of solutions from AWS – or help you explore and develop a go-to-market strategy for your emerging concept.

“If your business doesn’t have an AI strategy, you might not have a business in the future,” said Shawn Moore, CTO at Solodev. “Now is the time to get on board, and Solodev AI is the answer. We’re helping forward-thinking developers and organizations harness the power of AI for a wide range of apps and use cases – including mobile, metaverse, blockchain, and IoT. It’s an AI world, and we’re here to help you navigate it successfully.”

Solodev AI includes cloud technology and services, one-time setup fees, and ongoing support. To learn more or to get started, visit www.solodev.com/platform/ai.

About Solodev

Solodev helps developers around the globe build amazing customer experiences and collaborate on digital transformation, from code to cloud. The Solodev Platform provides the most complete ecosystem for developing apps and launching brands powered by cutting-edge technologies – including AI, Cloud, Metaverse, Digital, Blockchain, and more. Solodev also provides world-class consulting, training, managed services, and 24/7 human support. An Amazon Web Services Advanced Tier Partner, Solodev has achieved AWS competencies in Government, Education, Advertising & Marketing Technology, and Public Safety. Solodev products and services can be purchased at www.solodev.com or in the AWS Marketplace.

For media inquiries:

Matt Garrepy

press@solodev.com