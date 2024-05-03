Caveonix Appoints Mark Bagley as New Chief Product Officer to Drive Strategic Growth and Innovation

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caveonix, the industry's first platform for hybrid multi-cloud compliance automation and risk management, today announced the appointment of Mark Bagley as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Mark will be responsible for Caveonix's platform innovation and development strategy to further accelerate the company's growth.



Mark joins Caveonix from Elevate Security (acquired by Mimecast), where he was the Vice President of Products. He brings a wealth of experience in product management and operations from more than 20 years in the cybersecurity industry.

Before Elevate Security, Mark served as the Vice President of Products at AttackIQ. Prior to AttackIQ, Mark was Vice President of Products at Verodin, now part of Google Cloud. Mark has also served as Director of Product Management for the network security offerings at Cisco and as a director of product management for many of Symantec's cybersecurity and data protection offerings.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Caveonix team at this point in their journey to optimize cybersecurity compliance and risk management," he said. "Companies of all types are still exposed to risks that don't get noticed despite massive efforts and spending. Caveonix has made huge inroads on this problem with our customers, and I'm thrilled to bring my expertise to the team in support of the mission."

"Mark's extensive expertise in product strategy and development will help Caveonix drive its next phase of growth," said Aloysius Boyle, CEO of Caveonix. "His customer-centric approach aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering continuous compliance automation that empowers our clients to manage their hybrid cloud environments confidently."

ABOUT CAVEONIX

Caveonix is the industry's first platform built to keep hybrid multi-cloud environments compliant from end-to-end. The offering delivers an enterprise-grade solution with AI-driven automation to ensure comprehensive visibility, continuous assessment, and reduced risks across more than 50 global compliance standards, reducing audit preparation time by over 80%.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Varsha Poonacha

varsha.poonacha@caveonix.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c49a345a-ec7b-461c-a2ab-d270ea280693