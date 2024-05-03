Threat Intelligence Market Surges to USD 38.83 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 18.95% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Threat Intelligence Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.95% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 10.92 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 38.83 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Global Threat Intelligence Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2020-2031 BASE YEAR 2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2020-2022 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IBM Corporation, Optiv Security, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Lookingglass Cyber Solutions, Inc., Webroot Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., Fireeye, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee LLC, Anomali, Symantec Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., McAfee LLC, Trend Micro Inc SEGMENTS COVERED By Component, By Vertical, By Organization Size , and By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Threat Intelligence Market Overview

Innovative Cyber Threats Fueling Demand: Experience a significant rise in the Threat Intelligence Market as organisations face the challenge of dealing with increasingly complex cyber threats. Given the constantly changing ways in which businesses are targeted, intelligence solutions have become a top priority for safeguarding assets, which in turn drives market growth.

Rising Regulatory Compliance Needs: Embrace the growing demand for solutions in the field of Threat Intelligence, which is being driven by increasingly strict regulatory requirements. Organisations across various industries are finding it necessary to invest in sophisticated intelligence platforms in order to meet regulatory requirements, which is leading to the growth of the market.

Increased Adoption of Cloud Computing: Witness a significant growth in the Threat Intelligence Market driven by the increasing popularity of cloud computing. With the increasing adoption of cloud environments by businesses, there is a growing demand for advanced intelligence solutions, resulting in a rapid expansion of the market.

Complexity of Integration & Implementation: Face difficulties in the Threat Intelligence Market as a result of the intricate process of integrating and implementing intelligence solutions. As businesses grapple with challenges in implementation, the growth of the market is being hindered, which in turn affects the rate of adoption.

Concerns Regarding Data Privacy & Security: Overcome challenges in the Threat Intelligence Market amidst increasing worries about data privacy and security. Due to concerns about data breaches, businesses are reluctant to fully adopt intelligence solutions, which is hindering the expansion of the market.

High Costs Associated with Advanced Solutions: Encounter obstacles in the Threat Intelligence Market as a result of the exorbitant expenses linked to sophisticated intelligence solutions. Due to budget limits, the ability to invest is limited, resulting in a slowdown in market expansion and impacting the rate of adoption.

Geographic Dominance:

Discover the ever-changing Threat Intelligence Market, where regional dominance is influencing market trends. North America is at the forefront of technology innovation and has strict cybersecurity legislation. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is becoming a profitable market due to its rapid digital transformation. Gain a competitive advantage in this highly competitive field by utilising local knowledge and forming strategic alliances to achieve unmatched market reach and expansion.

Threat Intelligence Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including IBM Corporation, Optiv Security, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Lookingglass Cyber Solutions, Inc., Webroot Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., Fireeye, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee LLC, Anomali, Symantec Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., McAfee LLC, Trend Micro, Inc. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Threat Intelligence Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Threat Intelligence Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Threat Intelligence Market into Component, Vertical, Organization Size, And Geography.

Threat Intelligence Market, by Component Solution Incident Forensics Log Management Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM) Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Identity and Access Management (IAM) Risk Management Service Managed Service Professional Service Training and support Security intelligence feed Advanced threat monitoring Consulting service

Threat Intelligence Market, by Vertical Government IT And Telecommunications Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) Retail Healthcare Education Manufacturing

Threat Intelligence Market, by Organization Size Large Companies Small And Medium Businesses

Threat Intelligence Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



