Genius Group Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Singapore, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered, digital-first education solutions, today announced the engagement of international investor relations specialists MZ Group (“MZ”) to lead a strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.



MZ Group will work closely with Genius Group’s management to build upon their investor relations and shareholder communications program designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The initiative will highlight Genius Group’s revolutionary approach that disrupts the traditional education pathways through the use of a personalized, flexible and life-long learning curriculum powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Brian Prenoveau, CFA, Managing Director at MZ North America, will assist GNS in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial media outlets.

Prenoveau commented: “The traditional education model was turned on its head during the COVID-19 pandemic – making it clear that the rigid, standardized and one-size-fits-all approach of many schools drives less effective learning outcomes in the modern digital-first environment of today. To that end, Genius Group’s comprehensive education-as-a-service platform has reinvented the classroom for the modern era with the introduction of a personalized, interactive and life-long curriculum powered by AI.

“Their recent acquisition of the assets of FatBrain Ai helped to create a more comprehensive ecosystem whereby Genius Group can supply its next-generation, AI-enabled education solution not only to individuals, but enterprise and government customers as well. When taken together with the strong financial guidance of $105-110 million in revenue in 2024, we find Genius Group to be a compelling opportunity for our network of institutional investors and family offices worldwide.”

Roger Hamilton, CEO and Founder of Genius Group, concluded: “Our combined company is well positioned to take market share in the digital-first educational system of the future through our Genius City Model – effectively monetizing both individuals seeking a life-long curriculum as well as with businesses and governments seeking to build a more globally competitive workforce. We look forward to working closely with Brian and the team at MZ Group as we strive to deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders.”

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a leading provider of AI-powered, digital-first education solutions, disrupting the highly standardized system of traditional education with a personalized, flexible and life-long learning curriculum for the modern student. Genius Group services 5.4 million users in over 200 countries, providing personalized curriculums for individuals, enterprises and governments. The comprehensive, AI-powered platform offers programs for K-12 education, accredited university courses and skills-based courses for entrepreneurs. To learn more, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including (without limitation) statements regarding our or our management’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; changes in demand for online learning; changes in technology; fluctuations in economic conditions; the growth of the online learning industry the United States and the other markets the Company serves or plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.