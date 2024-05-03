Camposol Holding PLC’s Invitation to the First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Presentation

Camposol Holding PLC will announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 9:00 am Peru Time.

In connection with this release, Jose Antonio Gomez-Bazan, CEO, Ricardo Naranjo Fernandez, CFO, and Jossue Yesquen Lihim, IRO, will host a conference call presentation and Q&A session.

To register and participate in the conference call please use the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf823c18bd17a451f9db6353bf30a1b12

Participants are advised to log in to the conference call service and check their settings a few minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast presentation associated with the conference call, please use the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xcv3cq9w

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a playback of the conference will be available until May 27, 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Jossue Yesquen Lihim, IRO

Email: jyesquen@camposol.com

About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is a multinational company dedicated to providing fresh and healthy food to families worldwide. Our operations extend across Peru, Colombia, Uruguay, Chile and Mexico, with distribution offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. We have stablished trusted relationships with major supermarkets worldwide and serve customers in over 40 countries.

We are involved in the harvest, processing, and marketing of high-quality agricultural products such as blueberries, avocados, mandarins, grapes and mangoes, among others.

CAMPOSOL is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared value for all stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and holds various international certifications, including Global Gap, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC. Additionally, CAMPOSOL ensures compliance destination country legislation and is evaluated under social ethics standards such as SMETA and GRASP.

For more information about CAMPOSOL, please visit us at www.camposol.com

