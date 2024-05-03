SEIU Local 2: Cascadia liquor store workers begin strike Saturday, plan community rally at noon

VICTORIA, British Columbia, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employees of three Cascadia liquor stores will begin their strike on Saturday, with a community rally planned for noon at one of the stores. After months of negotiations, SEIU Local 2 says that Cascadia does not seem to agree that good jobs with fairness and dignified pay are important in the community.



"If Cascadia isn't going to recognize the hard work we do to help make their business successful, we have no recourse other than to strike,” said Alyssa Lansdowne-Allan, from the Eagle Creek store.

WHAT : Rally to Support Striking Workers

WHEN : Saturday May 4, 2024 @ 12 pm

WHERE : Cascadia Liquor at Quadra Village (2670 Fifth Street, Victoria)

The workers say they need wages that allow them to live in Victoria. Most currently make between $18 and $19 per hour. They most recently turned down Cascadia’s offer in favour a strike on Tuesday.

Community leaders will be voicing their support for Lansdowne-Allan and her striking co-workers.

BACKGROUND

Cascadia liquor store workers at three locations joined SEIU Local 2 last year because they needed improvements and fairness at the workplace. Like many retail workers, they’ve struggle to make ends meet, and cannot count on regular raises that keep up with the rising costs of living.

Workers at the Quadra Village store applied for Union certification on July 24, 2023. They were followed by workers at the Eagle Creek store who applied on October 15, 2023. Colwood store employees joined them on November 6, 2023.

Despite common management and ownership, for months Cascadia insisted each liquor store was a separate employer. They tried stopping workers from bargaining together but were ultimately unsuccessful. They eventually dropped the challenges they filed at the BC Labour Board and the workers were able to bargain as one group.

“Pumping money into union-busting is no way forward,” said Chris Stonier, one of the workers from the Colwood location. “Instead, Cascadia should think about investing in us. Pay us fairly so we can best serve Cascadia customers.”

The Cascadia Liquor stores are owned by the Truffles Group, which also own Truffles Catering, Habitat Catering, Flight Cannabis (three locations), Victoria Butterfly Gardens, and thirteen Cascadia Liquor store locations.

