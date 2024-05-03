RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 30/04/2024

Paris, 3 May 2024, 5:45 pm

INFORMATION ON TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE AND ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY

Date Class of shares Number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights Number of exercisable voting rights

(excluding shares bought back by the Company*) 30 April 2024 Ordinary shares

(par value of €1,25) 103,596,246 103,596,246 103,556,575

* Shares bought back by the Company are deprived of voting rights.

Contact RUBIS – Legal Department Tel: +(33)1 44 17 95 95

