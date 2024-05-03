ICP Hub Portugal Launches Innovative ‘Ideathon’, Bringing New Web3 Ideas To Life!

Lisbon, Portugal, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) Hub Lisbon, the on-the-ground community for ICP developers and contributors in Portugal, has announced its next community event - the Ideathon.

After the success of their well-attended and publicised March Hackathon, the hub is hosting a combined online boot camp and idea-pitching competition, with an IRL awards party in May

Aspiring developers, programmers, coders, and entrepreneurs in Portugal, Spain, or France are all invited to apply and join the program. Note that as this is an Ideathon, as opposed to a hackathon, coding is not required, but is advantageous.



How The ICP Ideathon Works

The rules state, “While coding skills are not mandatory for winning in IDEATHON, individuals and teams who can show ICP coding skills and certificates will be eligible for additional prizes and stand a better chance of winning.” They note that participants who wish to obtain the ICP Devs certificates will be provided with the necessary guidance during the event.

The ICP Hub Ideathon will take place online on May 3rd, with a schedule that involves workshops, and various networking opportunities. The planned agenda will guide participants on how they can conceptualise, design, pitch, and submit their best ideas. May 8th is the submission deadline date, with the online Ideathon attendees asked to make 2-3 minute pitch videos.

Judges will take two days to evaluate the video submissions and select up to 10 winners. They will be judging ideas based on creativity, impact, viability, and presentation, looking for cutting-edge innovation, the potential for mass adoption, and what skills it would take to build it. The submission will also be judged on whether the idea is realistic, as there are a range of cash and acceleration prizes to help the ideas to fruition.

Finally, in May, the ICP Hub office in Lisbon will host a physical awards party event, with 5,000 USDT and support services to be awarded. Up to five winners will receive 200 USDT and an acceleration package, while another five will get 100 USDT with their acceleration package.

Internet Computer’s event organisers also explain, “This event is your opportunity to evolve and showcase your web3 startup idea! Immerse yourself in an exciting journey of innovation and collaboration within the vibrant world of Web3 development.” The event is expected to continue a positive growth trajectory in 2024 for both Internet Computer (ICP) and their Portugal, France and Spain-based communities.

— ENDS HERE —

About ICP Hub Portugal

ICP Hub Portugal is one of the latest additions to ICP’s global developer community, led by Tim Haldorsson, Founder and CEO of Lunar Strategy. Their mission is to enable builders and developers to bring their ideas to life, using IC Protocol. From networking events and builder workshops to hackathons and other activations, the hub aims to create a community of like-minded and forward-thinking founders and builders, and support them in contributing to an open and autonomous internet.

About Internet Protocol (ICP)