Recently, EasyDP LTD announced the launch of a three-year public welfare program covering various areas such as e-commerce poverty alleviation, e-commerce training, innovation incubation, and various charitable activities.

In terms of e-commerce poverty alleviation, the company will provide funds and technical support to help small and medium-sized enterprises and individual operators in remote areas build warehouses, expand sales channels, and enhance operational capabilities to boost local economic development.

For e-commerce practitioners, EasyDP LTD will conduct free e-commerce knowledge training across the country, imparting practical skills such as e-commerce operation and marketing promotion to enhance the professionalism of industry personnel and inject new momentum into the high-quality development of the e-commerce industry.

Furthermore, the company will collaborate with well-known universities and research institutions to establish an e-commerce innovation incubation fund, providing funding and technical support to promising e-commerce entrepreneurial projects to inject new innovative vitality into the industry.

In addition to public welfare activities, EasyDP LTD is committed to promoting the development of global trade. The company closely collaborates with global governments, business associations, and other institutions to promote trade liberalization and facilitation. EasyDP LTD actively participates in international trade exhibitions and forums, sharing experiences, showcasing strengths, and injecting new momentum into the development of global trade.

A spokesperson for EasyDP LTD stated, "We always believe that through cooperation and mutual benefit, we can create value for customers and promote the development of global trade."

With outstanding strength, active public welfare activities, and a unique corporate culture, EASYDP LTD has set industry benchmarks and gained high recognition from customers and society. The company will continue to uphold the business philosophy of "integrity, professionalism, innovation, and win-win cooperation," providing better and more efficient trade services for global clients, helping them achieve greater success in the global market.

