Global Aerospace's SM4 Aviation Safety Program Offers Insights on if ChatGPT is the Ultimate Tool for Safety Management

Morris Plains, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are many articles and blogs about how ChatGPT, an AI language model by OpenAI, assists with brainstorming, problem-solving, reporting and organizational communication. Within aviation-based SMS applications, ChatGPT may become the research assistant that many safety managers leverage.





Global Aerospace's SM4 Aviation Safety

While industry experts continue to design the next-gen AI-backed SMS software solution, safety managers can use ChatGPT to help them treat safety issues, audit findings and classify hazards contained in their SMS reporting.

I must warn you that ChatGPT is not an end-all, autonomous safety decision-making tool. Unless prompted, it may draw upon its own knowledge base to shape responses, and its current knowledge of the entire aviation domain is lacking. Despite the huge inroads taken in the processing of machine learning data, the full potential of this processing is not even close to being fulfilled in the aviation domain.1

However, ChatGPT becomes a strategic timesaver when used by experienced safety managers for the pre-research modeling and synthesis of issues and events contained in SMS reports.

What Are Prompts?

To interact with ChatGPT effectively, users provide it with prompts. Prompts are typed instructions or queries given to ChatGPT to receive responses or information. In other words, it is a text string or question that sets the context and guides the conversation with the machine. It can be as simple as asking a question or providing a statement to start a conversation.

For example:

“Give me tips for effectively communicating with my flight crews.”

“Explain the importance of flight risk assessments. What is the most important element?”

ChatGPT responds to prompts by generating text that continues the conversation or fulfills the requested task. It leverages its training data to provide coherent and contextually relevant responses.

As noted above, the quality and accuracy of its responses depend on the clarity and specificity of the prompts provided. Knowledgeable users can refine their prompts and iterate on them to achieve better results and more meaningful interactions with the model.2

To illustrate how a safety manager might use ChatGPT prompts, an example of processing a high-risk safety report is provided. Through problem scoping and synthesis, fishbone cause and effect analysis, the 5-Why technique and preventative measures, ChatGPT assists in exploring potential causes, mapping diagrams, conducting analyses and identifying root causes.

Problem Scoping and Synthesis

SMS Manager:

“My mechanic inadvertently installed the copilot’s cyclic controls backwards while preparing our ECxxx helicopter for external load operations. Can you help me complete a root cause analysis on how the mechanic could have committed the error? I need to scope my safety inquiry.”

ChatGPT:

Certainly! There could be several factors contributing to this error. It might involve ambiguous or inadequate instructions, distractions during the installation process, lack of proper labeling or checks in place or even a lack of standardized procedures within the maintenance process. Understanding these aspects can help prevent similar errors in the future.

Prompts you can try to continue the exploration include:

Fishbone Cause and Effect: “Could you help map a fishbone diagram labeling potential causes?” 5-Why Analysis: “What would be a 5-Why technique to uncover a root cause?” Preventative Measures: “With further investigation, the helicopter’s cyclic control mount design permitted either forward or backward placement. Can we drill down any further on the root cause to create future prevention?” Change Management Planning: “Help me draft a change management plan to implement policy and procedures for steps 2, 3, and 4 (user interface, testing, feedback loop).”

Is ChatGPT the ultimate tool for safety management?

We must remember that comprehensive safety management systems are created and maintained by employees who embrace a sound and active safety culture. While ChatGPT may excel at synthesis and information management, the ultimate tool for an SMS involves a suite of specialized software, custom data collection and analytics, training platforms and effective communication systems. Combining these tools ensures a holistic approach to managing safety culture and driving organizational performance.

References:

1 Amin, N., Yother, T., Johnson, M., Rayz, J., Exploration of Natural Language Processing (NLP) Applications in Aviation, Collegiate Aviation Review International, 40(1), pp. 210. Retrieved from http://ojs.library.okstate.edu/osu/index.php/CARI/article/veiw/8564/7733.

2 180 ChatGPT Prompts for Project Managers (And How to Use Them), PPM Express, Retrieved from https://ppm.express/blog/chatgpt-prompts/

About Global Aerospace SM4 Aviation Safety Program

The Global Aerospace SM4 Safety Program has revolutionized the way insurance specialists help their clients achieve higher levels of operational safety. SM4 was built on the concept of integrating four critical safety components: planning, prevention, response and recovery. Its mission is to help organizations manage risk, enrich training efforts, strengthen safety culture and improve safety management systems. https://sm4.global-aero.com/

Global Aerospace SM4 Aviation Safety Program Media Contact

Suzanne Keneally

Vice President, Group Head of Communications

+1 973-490-8588