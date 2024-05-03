Admiral Media is now an Official TikTok Marketing Partner

Marbella, Spain, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded by Andre Kempe, who began his career during the ringtone boom and swiftly pivoted to app marketing with the advent of smartphones, Admiral Media has grown into an award-winning agency that operates entirely remotely, with team members highly specialized in growth and paid marketing.



As an officially badged TikTok Agency Partner, Admiral Media helps brands build and optimize high-performing TikTok campaigns. Admiral Media has a proven track record of success on TikTok and is trusted by leading advertisers to develop TikTok-first campaign strategies to achieve their goals.

Under the leadership of Andre, the agency has consistently delivered outstanding results, as demonstrated by their work with clients like the global meditation app, Petit BamBou alongside app leaders such as Fastic, MILES Mobility, LOVOO, ImmoScout24 and many other international apps.



Petit BamBou's TikTok campaigns, managed by Admiral Media, saw a 59% increase in app installs, a 106% increase in conversion rates, and a 36% reduction in cost-per-acquisition and was recognized by TikTok as an official success story for mobile advertisers.

These results not only emphasize the effectiveness of Admiral Media's TikTok know-how but also their capability to significantly enhance in-app engagement and profitability for their clients.

Andre Kempe, CEO of Admiral Media, reflects on becoming an official TikTok Marketing Partner:

"Being recognized as a TikTok Marketing Partner is not just a badge for us, but a result of the dedicated work and creativity our team pours into every campaign.

From our humble beginnings to a 100% globally connected team, we've always believed in authenticity and creativity, making our clients' campaigns stand out, in a crowded market. I still remember when Pablo Perez and Kevin Dosanjh from our team had the goal of producing an official case study together with TikTok. Now we have two!

In the beginning, TikTok was a difficult platform for us to crack performance-wise, as the audience behavior differs from what we’re used to seeing. I’ve always had a belief that TikTok is one of the best advertising channels for mobile apps; ever since we set up our first experiment on the platform back in 2020, where we witnessed incredible results. Fast forward, our leadership team are now sharing their insights and speaking at conferences worldwide, about the power of TikTok for mobile apps"

"At TikTok, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for brands and advertisers to develop engaging content and impactful campaigns that resonate with TikTok communities," says Melissa Yang, Global Head of Marketing Partnerships and Industry Education at TikTok. "We are excited to lean into the media and creative service model with agencies to provide brands with innovative solutions that continue to level up their TikTok campaigns.”

About Admiral Media

Admiral Media specialises in driving growth through TikTok and empowers brands with a broader suite of growth marketing services spanning multiple platforms.

With a focus on creativity and data-driven decisions, Admiral Media remains a leader within the mobile marketing industry, helping brands achieve scalable success.

To learn more about how Admiral Media can elevate your growth and revenue through TikTok, you can see more, right here.

Contact person: Kevin Dosanjh

Email: kevin@admiral.media

Website: admiral.media





