Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: XLVE) Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF has declared a monthly cash distribution in the amount of $0.058333 per unit, payable on June 7, 2024 to unitholders of record on May 31, 2024.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.
|John Germain, Senior VP & CFO
|Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
|121 King Street West
|Suite 2600
|Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9