Bel Fuse Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule for May 2024

WEST ORANGE, N.J., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced its investor conference schedule for May 2024:



Oppenheimer 19th Annual Industrial Growth Conference (Virtual)

Farouq Tuweiq, CFO

Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Conducting meetings throughout the day with a presentation at 1:30 pm ET

Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Farouq Tuweiq, CFO

Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

Thursday, May 30, 2024

InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, NY

Conducting meetings throughout the day with a presentation at 11:25 am ET

The investor presentation decks and webcasts will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation and eMobility industries. Bel's portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Company Contact:

Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

ir@belf.com

Investor Contact:

Three Part Advisors

Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner

631-418-4339