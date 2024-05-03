Wolf Popper LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vestis Corporation Investors

NEW YORK, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Vestis Corporation (“Vestis”) common stock (NYSE: VSTS).



Vestis is a provider of uniforms and workplace supplies. On September 30, 2023, Aramark spun out Vestis common shares to its shareholders.

Before the market opened on May 2, 2024, Vestis announced weak fiscal second quarter 2024 results and lowered its full year fiscal 2024 revenue growth guidance from 4% - 4.5% to (1)% - 0% and lowered its adjusted EBITDA margin guidance from 14.3% to 12% - 12.4%. On this news, Vestis’s stock price collapsed $8.31 per share to close at $10.16 on May 2, 2024, down 45.0% on very heavy volume.

Investors who lost over $50,000 trading in Vestis common stock and who would like to discuss the investigation should contact Adam Savett at (212) 451-9655, or asavett@wolfpopper.com.

